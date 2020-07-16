Catholic Left Supports Black Lives Matter – OpEd

By William Donohue

If someone were running for president and said he was committed to destroying the nuclear family , we wouldn’t expect any practicing Catholic to support him. What if the same candidate said he was pro-abortion ? What if he said he was against school choice ? What if he said he wants to defund the police ? No Catholic who follows Church teachings could ever support such a person.

These questions must be raised because an article endorsing a group that supports these four policy positions, Black Lives Matter, was just published by a man who used to work at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and now works for Faith in Public Life, a left-wing outfit. Moreover, it was published by a Catholic left-wing media outlet, Commonweal .

Worse, the author, John Gehring, slams the “white hierarchy” of the Catholic Church, and some Catholic organizations (including the Catholic League), for not supporting this agenda. Gehring is funded by George Soros, the atheist billionaire who funded the “Catholic spring,” a movement aimed at taking down the Catholic Church.

The bishops need to know who their foes are, as well as their friends. Gehring is working against them, and Commonweal is egging him on. Such is the state of Church politics in 2020.

Contact Commonweal editor, Dominic Preziosi: [email protected]