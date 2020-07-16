Saudi Arabia Adds Six People And Entities To Blacklist For Islamic State Support

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia added six names and entities to its terrorism blacklist for providing Daesh with financial support, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The list was established in consultation with the US and Gulf neighbors who are part of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC).

Several money transfer businesses were added to the list including Al-Haram Exchange, Tawasul Company, and Al-Khalidi Exchange.

These businesses have played a vital role in transferring funds to support Syria-based Daesh fighters and have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of liquidity to its terrorist leadership, according to the TFTC.

The Kingdom also designated Abd Al-Rahman Ali Husayn Al-Ahmad Al-Rawi, who was selected by Daesh in 2017 to serve as a senior financial facilitator.

He was one of a few individuals who provided the terrorist organization significant financial facilitation into and out of Syria.

These entities and Al-Rawi have provided a critical financial and logistical lifeline to Daesh, its branches, and its global facilitation networks.

An Afghanistan-based organization and its director who facilitated the transfer of funds for and to support the activities of Daesh’s branch in Afghanistan under the auspices of charitable were also added to the list.

Nejaat Social Welfare Organization and its director Sayed Habib Ahmad Khan were designated as key Daesh financial facilitators.

Since it was founded in 2017, the TFTC has issued five rounds of joint designations against over 60 terrorist individuals and entities around the world.

These designations targeted a wide range of terrorist organizations including Daesh and its affiliates, Al-Qaeda, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Taliban.