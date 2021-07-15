ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, July 16, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with US President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: White House video screenshot

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with US President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: White House video screenshot
1 Europe The Americas World News 

Biden Meeting With German Chancellor Merkel At White House

VOA 0 Comments

By

U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House Thursday in what will probably be her last official visit.

After 16 years as chancellor, Merkel plans to leave the government following national elections in September.

“This visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany,” the White House said Wednesday.

Biden and Merkel will discuss a variety of issues that include “countering the threat of climate change, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing security and regional challenges, and shoring up democracy around the world,” according to the White House.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes. The Nord Stream 2 project transports natural gas from Russia to Germany.

The U.S. has argued that the project will put European energy security at risk by increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and allowing the Kremlin to pressure vulnerable countries in Eastern and Central Europe.

Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, told reporters the leaders will also discuss China, which has strong trade relations with Germany. Some political observers say Merkel, who has criticized China’s human rights record, hopes to avoid having to choose between the U.S. and China.

Merkel’s agenda Thursday also includes dinner at the White House with President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.  

Sign up for the Eurasia Review newsletter. Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Merkel will also make remarks after receiving an honorary degree at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

VOA

The VOA is the Voice of America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.