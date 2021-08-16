ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, August 16, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

View of the Tigris as it flows through Baghdad, Iraq. Photo Credit: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Wikipedia Commons

View of the Tigris as it flows through Baghdad, Iraq. Photo Credit: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Wikipedia Commons
1 Middle East Social Issues 

Iraq: ISIS Attack Leaves Baghdad Without Water

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

 Baghdad is out of water. The western part of the city has been cut off from the overall water network.

This is because of a terror attack by the Islamic State on an electricity pylon that powered a pumping station according to an AFP report. The western part of Baghdad houses several million people and are now without water during scorching summer heat.

The attack was carried out on Friday with the pylon supplying the Tamiya pumping station.

The country is already facing sever power shortage and the ISIS attacks have been increasing since the beginning of summer.

In 2017 the Iraqi government stated it achieved victory of ISIS but sleeper cells continue in the country; the Iraqi army is involved in frequent “mopping up” operations.

Original source

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.