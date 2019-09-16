Turkey Says Delivery Complete Of Second S-400 Unit From Russia

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Turkey has announced that it has accepted delivery of all the components of the second battery of the advanced S-400 air-defense system that Ankara has purchased from Moscow.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry posted photographs of the delivery on Twitter on September 15.

Turkey has purchased four S-400 batteries from Russia over the objections of the United States. After Turkey took delivery of the first S-400 unit in July, Washington struck the country from the program of the advanced F-35 fighter jet.

Washington argues that the S-400 could undermine the F-35 and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Russia expects to complete delivery of the S-400s to Turkey by April 2020.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.