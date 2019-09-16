ISSN 2330-717X
Russian S-400 defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport near Ankara. Photo Credit: Turkish Defense Mininistry

Turkey Says Delivery Complete Of Second S-400 Unit From Russia

(RFE/RL) — Turkey has announced that it has accepted delivery of all the components of the second battery of the advanced S-400 air-defense system that Ankara has purchased from Moscow.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry posted photographs of the delivery on Twitter on September 15.

Turkey has purchased four S-400 batteries from Russia over the objections of the United States. After Turkey took delivery of the first S-400 unit in July, Washington struck the country from the program of the advanced F-35 fighter jet.

Washington argues that the S-400 could undermine the F-35 and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Russia expects to complete delivery of the S-400s to Turkey by April 2020.



