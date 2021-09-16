Iran Says It Has Deactivated Cameras Monitoring Nuclear Sites Under JCPOA

By Tasnim News Agency

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said it was deemed unnecessary to maintain the cameras that had been installed at the country’s nuclear sites in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal after the other JCPOA parties reneged on the agreement.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Wednesday, Eslami said the International Atomic Energy Agency’s cameras are recording data at the Iranian nuclear sites according to the IAEA regulations and the safeguards agreements.

Such monitoring of nuclear activities by the UN nuclear agency is taking place across the world, he added.

Eslami noted that apart from the commitments that Iran should honor under the safeguards agreements and the transparency that it should observe, the country had installed a number of other cameras at its nuclear sites in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“But the other (JCPOA) parties failed to honor their commitments, and so it was not necessary to keep those cameras anymore,” he explained.

According to the AEOI chief, a number of those cameras had been damaged in the wake of an act of sabotage, which he described as “terrorist operation”, which resulted in two “very strict and destructive” reports by the IAEA against Tehran.

Eslami said he held a meeting with the IAEA director general on Sunday to clear up ambiguities and make everything clear.

He expressed confidence that the results of the meeting have left the IAEA with no uncertainty about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and would also allow Iran to cease carrying out the JCPOA commitments that must be suspended under a bill ratified by the Iranian Parliament.

Eslami also said he will be attending the 65th IAEA General Conference in Vienna next week.

Elsewhere, the AEOI chief unveiled plans to increase the country’s nuclear electricity production capacity to 8,000 megawatts (MW).

Speaking to reporters at a joint press conference with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Sunday, Eslami said they have held good and constructive negotiations, stressing that all issues in the relations between Iran and the IAEA are basically technical, and political affairs have no place in the mutual interaction.