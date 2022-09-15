Iran, Pakistan Discuss Energy Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

The president of Iran and the prime minister of Pakistan weighed plans for cooperation between the two neighbors in the energy industry.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the idea of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in the energy sphere.

Stressing the need for efforts to remove the obstacles to energy interaction between the two neighbors, they agreed on the formation of a committee comprised of the Iranian and Pakistani officials to pursue the implementation of joint projects.

Offering his condolence to Pakistan over casualties in the floods, President Raisi noted that Iran sees no limits to the expansion of relations with Pakistan.

For his part, Sharif blamed the fatal floods in Pakistan on the global climate change, asking for Iran’s cooperation in countering the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian president has traveled to Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.