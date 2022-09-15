Putin To Discuss With Aliyev Azerbaijan’s Aggression Against Armenia

By PanARMENIAN

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin will discuss “the escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus” on Friday, September 16, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

“This week, we hope that the inspection team, headed by [CSTO Secretary General Stanislav] Zas will arrive at the border in order to then prepare a report for the CSTO heads of state,” Zas said.

“And tomorrow there will be a meeting [between Putin and] President Aliyev, where, of course, this will be high on the agenda,” RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday morning that no significant incidents were registered overnight. 105 Armenians have been confirmed dead so far.