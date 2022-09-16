The Seedy And Unregulated World Of Underwriters And Risk Departments In The Financial Industry – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

There is no more seedier and sinister underworld than the realm of the Financial Company “Underwriter” or “Risk Analysis Department.”

These entities are akin to the Big Tech knee-jerk response of the “all-powerful algorithm” whenever someone calls out a search engine like Google or business review site like Yelp for being biased, racist, discriminatory, corrupt, or in any other way exerting way too much influence where they should not be.

That is why there is little to no wonder that these 2 departments are usually shrouded in complete and total secrecy, where you can’t even find out the names of the people that arbitrarily attacked you, denied you credit, a mortgage, closed your bank account, canceled your account, or any other action designed to sabotage your life, your family, or your business.

And it’s also no wonder that it is also used by the corrupted global Oligarchs to destroy and legally and equitably assassinate any of their targets in the arenas described above.

If one performs a search online, looking to find some type of law enforcement agency (or even ethics group) which could open up a bona fide, legitimate inquiry into the inner workings and decision making process of these “underwriters,” one comes up empty handed, again and again.

That’s because, just like with the unseemly word of employment “headhunters,” there is none, because it is also primarily a tool of the super wealthy global oligarchy to dismantle, destroy, keep down, and ruin their targets and/or whomever that they perceive to be the “peasant class.”

The global oligarchs have hoarded away all of the world’s money, tangible assets, gold, jewelry, real estate, diamonds, precious metals, and other physical forms of wealth, while refusing to share it or even loan it at decent interest rates, to those that they hate or want to suffer.

Consequently, if your political opinions, or religious convictions, or even your own morals and ethics clash and conflict with said Oligarchy, your life will be guaranteed to be constantly attacked and sabotaged, with no help or lifelines from any financial company, or law enforcement agency, as a result, thus dooming you, your family, and your business to poverty, failure, obscurity, and extinction.

That’s why the world of the underwriter (see, undertaker) is more akin to legal and equitable assassination squads, or as the Israeli Mossad likes to call them the “Kidon,” in order to wipe out the enemies or obstructions of complete and total global oligarchical and unrivaled control of the planet that we all share and live on.

U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who often crow on about the “oligarchs” and the “billionaire class,” for some reason never address or discuss the cursed “underwriters” or “risk departments” of any of these massive financial institutions (banks, merchant services, credit card companies, mortgages, insurance, real estate) because they know that their campaign election checks and “donations” would quickly go the way of the “do do bird” to extinction and dry up faster than shit goes through a goose.

It is the words that you never utter, or try to regulate (or legislate) if you are one of the many hypocritical cowards inhabiting the United States government, in any one of the 3 branches executive, legislative and judiciary.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “hate the sin, love the sinner,” but with underwriters and risk departments of financial institutions, it is impossible to know the difference, because they are kept far more secretive and out of the light of law and scrutiny than any other secret society hitherto described, with infinite more power to destroy and target at will, with little to zero appeal process or due process rights afforded to their victims.

To that end, if you are an individual or small business owner (non-Oligarch) who enjoys and appreciates, freedom, self-sufficiency, fair dealing, hard work, honesty, a level playing field, a fair days pay for a fair days work, or any of the other hackneyed phrases indicating your healthy respect for law and order, then you will immediately pick up your phone or your laptop and contact your local congressman or senator and tell them to immediately begin an investigation into the seedy underworld of the “underwriter” and the “risk department” phenomenon of every single financial institution that exists on planet earth.

And then watch as the grass once again turns green, the skies turn bright blue, and the money starts to flow again to the people and places that need it the most, and not into the coffers of the corrupt, bloated, sick, perverted, and deviant members of the Oligarchical Class, so that they alone can buy the latest Ferraris and Bugattis with YOUR money.