By Raju Mansukhani

Maharanas of Mewar were early patrons of photography

In the age of sleek iPhones and dazzling array of mirrorless digital cameras, a technological trek into the 1880s brings us face-to-face with photographic materials like glass plate negatives, card photographs, albumen and silver gelatin prints, platinum prints and painted photographs. In the archives of The City Palace Museum of Udaipur, the decades of early photography in the 19th century CE are being meticulously studied. The ongoing research is raising interesting questions on how the Princely State of Udaipur-Mewar was patronizing photography, photographers and their studios and, as a result, creating fascinating visual records of Durbar or Court life.

The archival photographs range from portraits commissioned by the Maharanas of Mewar, including those of Court officials; the significant events of the Udaipur Durbar were recorded. Weddings, religious festivals, important rites and rituals were also regularly photographed. Distinguished visitors, especially high-ranking British officials, were gifting photographs to their hosts the Maharanas of Mewar, who were the pre-eminent Princely State of Rajputana. Caches of photographs were brought by the Royal Ladies from different Princely States when they were married into the Royal Family of Mewar: a treasure-trove of memories and an exchange of mementoes to cement Royal Family ties through matrimony.

Visitors to The City Palace Museum witnessed the inauguration of the first exhibition of these photographs when the newly-restored Bhagwat Prakash Gallery at The Zenana Mahal was open to the public in 2009. Titled ‘Long Exposure, 1857-1947, The Camera at Udaipur’, the exhibition and the studies of the vast collection was not just revelatory but also shattering a host of myths about the Princely States and their rather complex and often misunderstood world.

Said Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, chairman and managing trustee of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation and the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar, “The British, once they assumed direct control of India and the indirect hold over Princely States, propagated the myth that Indians had no sense of documentation nor did they understand the value of maintaining records.” Like all myths, it had great persistence value.

Till date, there are Indians who decry the lack of historical records in the country and speak glowingly of the ‘sense of history’ of the British and other European nations. Indians, having fallen into the trap of the White Man superiority and its racist hold, are steadily breaking themselves free in the era of de-colonization.

‘Maharana Fateh Singh in durbar at the Mor Chowk, The City Palace, Udaipur’. Albumen print, c 1884-1890. (221 x 200 mm. Accession no.: CPMU2008.06.0280v) Credit: Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur

Documentation over centuries

Speaking of record-keeping and documentation, the State of Udaipur-Mewar had been maintaining Haqiqat Bahidas, or hand-written Court Records of the last 500 years housed in The City Palace. It was forty years ago in 1985 that His late Highness Maharana Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur established Maharana Mewar Research Institute (MMRI), in the eastern wing of The City Palace. Its first head was the renowned historian and educationist Dr GN Sharma.

MMRI, under the stewardship of Dr Sharma, became the repository of The City Palace’s archival material: documents, architectural drawings, maps, letters and photographs were now safely stored here. The focus of MMRI was on preserving the Haqiqat Bahidas, of which almost 18,000 had been passed on from generations of the Maharanas of Mewar.

“We pay our tributes to all those who have worked as record-keepers and keepers of records at The City Palace, Udaipur over the last twenty generations,” said Dr Mayank Gupta, chief executive officer, of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation. He explained, “The Court Records of the State of Udaipur-Mewar are invaluable, meticulously hand-written in the Mewari script by Court record-keepers who maintained a detailed diary of each day’s events.” Every person, article entering the City Palace or leaving it was recorded, with exact time and even the lunar position!

The Bahidas are also the account books, in more ways than one; every payment made for products and services was also documented. Time and again, the Foundation trustees have said, “The Haqiqat Bahidas are a unique example of detailed record-keeping which the Westerners never thought we Indians were capable of.” Over the last three decades, leading scholars and researchers from UK, US and European universities have relied on Haqiqat Bahidas to recreate different chapters of the history of Mewar. Art historians have found incredible details about the now-famous paintings from the Mewar School of Art; similarly, conservation architects have pored over old maps, photographs and drawings to discover water sources and general layouts of the palace compounds. The Haqiqat Bahidas continue to unfold secrets to those who have the dedication and commitment to learn from the history of Udaipur-Mewar.

Painted photographs

In the exhibition titled ‘Long Exposure, 1857-1947, The Camera at Udaipur’, and later in the publication released in 2014 bearing the same title, the collection of painted or hand-coloured photographs was eye-catching and thought-provoking. The piece de resistance was the photograph ‘Maharana Fateh Singh in durbar at the Mor Chowk, The City Palace, Udaipur’, an albumen print, hand-coloured and dated c. 1884-1890 which were the early years of Maharana Fateh Singh’s reign. The photographers were Johnson & Hoffman, India and the artist was Pannalal Parasuram Gaud.

What is significant to note, especially in the context of documentation, is that each one in the photograph is identified by name and position! The caption provided by the artist reads (from left to right, seated) Chawand Rawat Guman Singh, Karohi Baba Bajai Singh, Sardargarh Bishan Singh, Maharana Fateh Singh of Udaipur, (seated behind the Maharana’s bolster) Fateh Lal Mehta, Rai Mehta Panna Lal, Gaddi wala Amar Singh, Maharaj Jai Singh, Surana Jorji. While those who are standing are (left to right): Pyarchand Mehta Dodiwala, Bakhtawar Singh Sahiwala (with Mor Chhal), Jagnath Dhikadiya (with Mor Chhal) and Sambhunath Purohit.

Once read with the detailed caption, the hand-coloured albumen print begins providing ethnographic details about the power structure, the Court protocols and etiquettes being observed. While the Maharana is seated formally on the ‘gaddi’, resting against the bolster, his noblemen are identified by the ceremonial swords they are permitted to carry to the Durbar in session. The way they are seated equally formally, with their feet tucked in, a mark of respect.

The Royal Insignia or Lawajama is carried by the two given the responsibility – Bakhtawar Singh Sahiwala and Jagnath Dhikadiya. The Mor Chhal in their hands is made of peacock feathers woven together; the peacock is closely identified with Lord Shiva, and the Maharanas of Mewar are firm Shaivites. Till date the Lawajama is held aloft by the designated staff during religious processions, festivals and ceremonies; the Royal Regalia is preserved and, when not in use, displayed at The Durbar Hall. There is an entire department devoted to the Lawajama; and this photograph of the Court Durbar provides deeper and nuanced understanding of Court protocols.

Standing in the extreme right of the photograph is Sambhunath Purohit, and as his name signifies, he is man of religion and also the Master of Ceremonies. It was his responsibility to announce the start of the Durbar, ensure that seating arrangements were in order of hierarchy, and if the food and drink were to be served, it would be carried out with traditional etiquette. The Purohit families were in fact keepers of the protocols, rules and regulations, etiquette and manners to be observed within The Palace premises, and especially when the Durbar was in session.

In today’s management parlance, the Purohits were providing the SOPs or standard operating procedures for Court officials and the Royal Family-Members to follow. It was a highly-respected office and several volumes of books were prepared by the Purohit families to ensure the SOPs were adhered to by the present and future generations.

Spirit of painting and photography

The albumen print, titled ‘Maharana Fateh Singh in durbar at the Mor Chowk, The City Palace, Udaipur’ (Accession no.: CPMU2008.06.0280v), is breathtaking in its own way, even when we have witnessed the profusion of colour, design and brilliance showed by the skill of the painter, Pannalal Parasuram Gaud. The painter was obviously trained by the master-painters who gave Mewar painting its distinctive identity. In fact, through the 17th to 19th century CE the Mewar School of Painting acquired prominence as the paintings, large or miniatures, captured astonishing details.

The artists developed their craft to capture the spirit of the moment. Be it the designs, the contrast of colours or the authenticity of Palace architecture which was minutely detailed. Art historians have often commented that the Court painter was actually an architect’s draughtsman! For over 250 years, the hereditary artist families of Udaipur produced spectacular paintings for successive Maharanas: the publication titled ‘The City Palace Museum Udaipur, Paintings of Mewar Court Life’, by Andrew Topsfield, presents these magnificent paintings with their spectacular details.

With the two photographs – the hand-coloured one and its original albumen print – of ‘Maharana Fateh Singh in durbar at the Mor Chowk, The City Palace, Udaipur’, the development of photography and painting in Udaipur can be witnessed. The artist, Gaud, has not taken liberties with the photograph even though he unleashed his creativity within the confines of the frame. The colours, palette, the single-hair brushes which were used are a tribute their skills and knowledge.

The City Palace Museum archives are a repository of almost 30,000 objects relating to photography and photographic materials; for history and art-lovers, this could be read as 30,000 stories when the past comes alive, unfolding its mysteries as our modern world celebrates ‘photography day’ every day.

