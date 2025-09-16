Eni And OCTP Partners Sign Agreement With Government Of Ghana To Strengthen Energy Production And Promote Sustainability

By Eurasia Review

Eni, together with its Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project partners, Vitol and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), signed a Memorandum of Intent with the Government of Ghana, represented by the Minister of Energy and Green Transition and the Minister of Finance, targeting the country’s oil and gas production increase and new sustainable initiatives. The signing was held at the presence of the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

The agreement will evaluate a comprehensive and integrated investment plan, aimed at contributing to national goals for reliable, affordable, and low-impact access to energy.

Among the key initiatives proposed is the possible increase in OCTP project production capacity, leveraging synergies between offshore and onshore upgrades, aimed at increasingly meeting the country’s growing domestic energy demand.

The collaboration focuses also on the evaluation of Exploration activities and the new potential development of the Eban-Akoma field in Cape Three Points Block 4, which, following the declaration of commerciality announced in July 2025, is set to become a new and significant source of supply, leveraging on existing infrastructure for the benefit of value and time to market.

Eni and OCTP partners have already invested over USD 10 million in social programs directly benefiting more than 10,000 people in the areas of education, access to clean water, health and hygiene, and support for the local economic fabric. With the launch of a second phase, new initiatives will be introduced in these areas, along with services dedicated to the development of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises will be expanded.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 with offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production activities, with an equity production of around 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company operates the OCTP project with a 44.4% stake, in partnership with Vitol (35.6%) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20%). Since 2018, the OCTP project has produced over 107 million barrels of oil and 480 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf) of gas, helping to meet approximately 70% of the country’s gas demand for power generation. The joint venture’s project portfolio also includes initiatives in training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and energy access.