Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Steps Into ‘Successor Spotlight’ – Analysis

RFA

Jaewoo Park

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un recently visited Beijing with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae. South Korea’s intelligence agency suggests she may be stepping into the “successor spotlight.”

Many expected Kim Ju Ae to appear at Beijing’s iconic sites, similar to how Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s son, Nikolai, appeared at China’s Tiananmen military parade 10 years ago.

But that didn’t happen.

During Kim Jong-un’s 54-hour stay, Kim Ju Ae was never seen at official events.

According to the South Korean spy agency, she mainly stayed at the North Korean embassy, avoiding public exposure.

Still, the agency believes Kim Ju Ae is a likely future leader.

Her visit to China is seen as part of signaling her succession, and she is thought to have gained enough “revolutionary reputation” to strengthen her position.

At just 12 years old, her official succession role may still be seven to eight years away.

One expert noted that in North Korea’s closed, male-dominated society, a female leader would face unique challenges — but ultimately, bloodline matters more.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was observed at a luncheon reception, asserting her presence and demonstrating her continued prominence.

“I’ve always believed since we heard news about the daughter of Kim Jong-un, that being a member of this family with the Paektu lineage would be more important than the gender,” Jean H. Lee, a North Korea expert and Presidential Chair of the East-West Center.

“And similarly, if you look at monarchies of the past in a very. I think male-dominated eras, countries that being a member of that family, whether you’re male or female, have been more important.”