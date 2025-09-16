Kirk Was Killed Because He Was Christian – OpEd

By William Donohue

Charlie Kirk was assassinated because he was an outspoken Christian. This is undeniable. Yet the media continue to bury this fact. Of course he was a conservative Christian—those are the only Christians targeted by Christian haters.

The suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was also a sexually confused young man. It takes a very disturbed man to be “romantically involved” with a man who desperately wants to be a woman.

Apparently, Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, had a great effect on his ideological convictions, and they were not of the MAGA variety. They also spent a lot of time together engaging online communities, many of them violent. Not surprisingly, Robinson had an affection for Antifa, the urban terrorist group of left-wing maniacs.

According to relatives of Twiggs, “He hates conservatives and Christians. He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized. He has obviously gotten progressively worse the last year or two,” saying he was “always very angry.”

Robinson made it plain to his family that he had a special hatred for Kirk’s Christian message. In an affidavit, a relative said that he “didn’t like Kirk” and was “full of hate and spreading hate.”

An important part of Kirk’s message was a strong defense of traditional Christian family values, something which is anathema to the LGBTQ crowd. Kirk deplored the entire transgender movement, and was therefore seen as the enemy. Liberal Christians tend to be on the transgender side, which is why they are safe.

In a YouGov poll, more Americans (24 percent) believe that Robinson was a Republican than any other political affiliation. That is flatly wrong.

As federal authorities, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, said, the evidence shows that he became “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” They concluded that he had only been “radicalized” in recent years. Those years coincide with his relationship with his trans boyfriend.

The public can be forgiven for being wrong about this. After all, they have been victimized by the media, which is mostly covering up for Robinson’s lifestyle and convictions.

It is true that Robinson was raised a Mormon, but it is also true that he was no longer a practicing member of his religious community. His parents are Republican, but he never was. It appears he was apolitical until, that is, he hooked up with his boyfriend.

Robinson was not simply involved with a man who hated being a man, he himself exhibited ties—at least online—to the “furry” community. “Furries” are people who dress up as animals and consider themselves to be a mix of humans and animals. Many give themselves names, choose a species, and attend conventions with like-minded people. Most of the “furries” are homosexuals.

Now why aren’t most of those in the media telling the truth to the American people?

Too many of them believe in a libertine conception of morality, one which prizes unbounded sexual freedom. It is a destructive mentality, resulting in higher mortality rates, depression, loneliness and suicide for those who practice it. It is not only self-destructive, it is socially destructive.

What could be more different from Christian sexual ethics than the idea that it is natural for people to hate their sex and their humanness? Let’s face it, it is not normal to rebel against one’s nature, reconceptualizing oneself as a member of the opposite sex and another species.

The big media are in denial. We researched how many have reported on the maladies that consume Robinson and Twiggs, and came away practically empty. Nor are they highlighting the virulent anti-Christian bigotry that bedevils them. They would rather lie than let the truth be known. They have too much invested ideologically, financially and emotionally to change.