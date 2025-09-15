Nepal: Shock Insurrection – Analysis

By SATP

By Ajit Kumar Singh

On September 8, 2025, student-led “Gen Z” protests broke out in Kathmandu after the government imposed a ban on multiple social media platforms. Protesters carried placards reading “Shut down corruption, not social media,” “Unban social media,” and “Youths against corruption,” making it clear that their anger was directed as much at corruption and misrule as at the ban itself. As the day progressed, demonstrators – most of them young – forced their way into the Parliament complex, breaking through barricades, setting fire to an ambulance, and hurling objects at riot police. By evening, Nepal had witnessed one of the deadliest crackdowns of its republican era: at least 19 people were killed and more than 300 injured.

In an effort to calm the situation, the government lifted the social media ban that night, and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned during an emergency Cabinet meeting. But these concessions failed to placate the demonstrators.

On September 9, protests spread across Kathmandu and other cities. Defying restrictions on public gatherings, students and youth returned to the streets chanting slogans such as “Don’t kill students,” “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (Prime Minister K. P. Oli is a thief, quit the country), and “Take action against corrupt leaders.” Violence quickly escalated. Protesters set fire to government buildings, seized automatic rifles, and attacked the headquarters of the Nepali Congress Party, the residence of former Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the homes of several other senior politicians. The Parliament building itself was set ablaze. Ministers had to be evacuated by Army helicopters from their residences in Bhaisepati, as mobs torched officials’ homes, including that of a Cabinet Minister. The Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, eventually advised Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign, warning that the military could only stabilize the country if he stepped down. Within hours, Oli quit. But the violence continued.

By September 12, police reported that at least 51 people had died in the unrest, including 21 protesters, three police officers, nine prisoners, and 18 civilians. More than 1,000 prisoners who had escaped from jail during the chaos were recaptured, but over 12,500 remained on the run. The Army imposed a nationwide curfew (later lifted on September 13) and took over law-and-order duties.

Amid the turmoil, a process to establish an interim government commenced. Eventually, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister. President Ram Chandra Paudel, who administered the oath of office, also announced that parliamentary elections would be held on March 5, 2026.

The decision, however, was divisive. Though Paudel reportedly consulted political leaders, legal experts, and civil society before making the appointment, the dissolution of Parliament drew sharp criticism. The Nepali Congress (NC), the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), and the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC) all condemned the move as unconstitutional and arbitrary. NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma warned that any breach of the Constitution would raise grave concerns, while CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel described the decision as “ironically concerning.” The CPN-MC expressed similar objections. Even Speaker Devaraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal called for the crisis to be resolved “within the framework of the Constitution.” In his resignation letter, Oli himself had cited Nepal’s “extraordinary circumstances” as justification for stepping aside in order to clear the way for a political and constitutionalresolution.

Although the September protests were triggered by the social media ban, the anger behind them had been building for years. Since the monarchy was abolished in 2008, Nepal has cycled through 14 governments in 17 years (the incumbent caretaker government is the 15th), dominated by the same few leaders — CPN-UML Chairman Oli, CPN-MC Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Sher Bahadur Deuba — each accused of corruption, nepotism, and self-interest. Youth unemployment hovers around 20 percent, while more than 2,000 Nepalis leave the country every day to take up low-paying jobs abroad. Earlier in 2025, a viral TikTok campaign exposing the extravagant lifestyles of politicians’ children — dubbed “nepo kids” — further deepened resentment. When Oli dismissed the demonstrators as nothing more than “Gen Z troublemakers,” the gap between the ruling elite and the youth widened further.

This was not the first time Nepal had seen such unrest. In 2015, protests against the new Constitution in Terai killed 57 people. In 2022, urban voters swung behind independent candidates as a protest against the established parties. From 2023, pro-monarchy rallies have gathered strength, calling for the restoration of King Gyanendra. Most recently, on March 28, 2025, at least two civilians were killed, and 110 persons – 53 Nepal Police personnel, 22 officers from the Armed Police Force and 35 protesters – sustained injuries, as violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters erupted during a royalist demonstration in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu District in Nepal’s Bagmati Province. Indeed, during the September 2025 riots, tellingly, royalist offices were left untouched, suggesting that public anger was directed primarily at republican politicians rather than the idea of monarchy itself.

What made the September 2025 uprising different was its generational character. With a median age of just over 25, Nepal has one of the youngest populations in the region, and digital platforms gave young people unprecedented organizational power. On Discord, a “virtual parliament” of 145,000 members debated political alternatives and ultimately endorsed Sushila Karki as Interim Prime Minister. Protesters carried both the national flag and the Straw Hat Jolly Roger from the Japanese manga One Piece, which became an emblem of rebellion. Grassroots leaders such as Sudan Gurung, known for his disaster relief work, also rose to prominence. Their demands were simple: dissolve Parliament, hold fresh elections, and investigate corruption and state killings.

The Army played a pivotal role. It was responsible for some of the early crackdowns, but it also pressured political leaders to step aside to avert greater chaos. General Sigdel warned that failure to act could lead to a full state of emergency. Under military pressure, Parliament was dissolved, and Karki was installed as Interim Prime Minister. While many celebrated her appointment as a victory for the protest movement, it also revealed the weakness of civilian institutions and the Army’s role as the ultimate arbiter in moments of crisis.

The uprising in Nepal echoed similar youth-led movements elsewhere in South Asia. In Sri Lanka in 2022, young protesters forced the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In Bangladesh in 2024, students brought down Sheikh Hasina’s long rule. In both these cases, corruption, economic failure, and digital mobilization drove mass uprisings that traditional power structures struggled to control. Nepal’s crisis drew international attention as well: India called for calm, China watched anxiously for spillover, the United States issued a travel advisory, and the United Nations offered assistance. Rumours circulated that foreign Non-Governmental Organisations had played a role in coordinating protests, though no evidence was produced.

The damage to Nepal was severe. The hotel and tourism industry reported losses of 25 billion rupees in just a few days. Tourism, which provides about eight percent of jobs, collapsed as flights were cancelled and curfews paralyzed daily life. With thousands of prisoners still at large, security remained fragile. Social divisions also resurfaced: while the ‘Gen Z’ protests were national in scope, marginalized groups such as the Madhesis feared that their own grievances would be overlooked. At the same time, the failures of the established parties opened political space for independent figures like Kathmandu’s mayor, Balendra Shah, who is now seen as a possible contender in the 2026 elections.

Whether the September 2025 uprising marks a turning point or simply another cycle of instability remains uncertain. Since 2008, Nepal has lurched from protest to protest, each time producing government collapse without meaningful reform. What was new this time was the scale of youth mobilization and the use of digital platforms not just to organize, but to propose leadership alternatives. The appointment of Sushila Karki was a symbolic victory for the protesters, but without deeper systemic reforms, the cycle of unrest may continue. Some fear that if disillusionment deepens further, efforts to restore monarchist and authoritarian rule could intensify.

The events of September 8 – 12, 2025, will be remembered as a defining moment for the republic. Dozens of lives were lost, thousands were injured, and the economy was battered. Yet, the protests also revealed the strength of a new generation unwilling to accept corruption and stagnation. Nepal now stands at a crossroads: it must either move toward a more accountable and inclusive democracy or risk sliding back into instability and authoritarianism.