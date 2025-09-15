Pakistan: Terrorism Full Throttle In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Analysis

By SATP

By Tushar Ranjan Mohanty

On September 14, 2025, at least 16 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were killed and another seven sustained injuries in aerial bombardments carried out by Security Forces (SFs) in the Narmikhel and Bakakhel areas of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both sites were used by terrorists of TTP and Hafiz Gul Bahadur’s Sadiqullah Gurbaz Karwan groups.

On September 12, 2025, at least 13 TTP terrorists were killed during an encounter with SFs following the terrorists’ ambush of a military convoy, in which 12 soldiers were also killed, in the Badar Valley of South Waziristan District. TTP claimed responsibility, saying its cadres also seized weapons during the assault. This is the deadliest attack on SFs in South Waziristan since December 2024, when a similar attack by TTP left 16 soldiers dead and triggered military airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

On September 12, 2025, at least 22 TTP terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur District. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an IBO was conducted by SFs in Bajaur District on the reported presence of terrorists, leading to the exchange of fire, which resulted in the death of 22 terrorists.

On September 12, 2025, at least nine TTP terrorists and one soldier were killed during a clash in the Kalosha area of South Waziristan District. In order to secure the Wana-Azam Warsak Road in South Waziristan District, Security Forces (SFs) have had to establish four new posts in an area with a heavy presence of TTP. Multiple engagements have taken place, with air and ground assaults carried out in the area. Nine bodies of TTP terrorists have been recovered and one soldier has lost his life.

On September 11, 2025, SFs killed 10 TTP terrorists, while seven soldiers were also killed during an IBO in the Lal Qilla Maidan area of Lower Dir District. One SF trooper was missing and 13 were reported injured.

On September 11, 2025, SFs killed 14 terrorists during an IBO in Mohmand District. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added that weapons and ammunition were recovered.

On September 7, 2025, at least eight TTP terrorists, including a key ‘commander’ and a bomb maker, were killed during an IBO in the mountainous Khursin and Doga Macha regions under the Datta Khel tehsil (revenue unit) of North Waziristan District. The slain terrorists were linked to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur and Jaish-i-Mehdi Karwan groups of TTP.

On September 7, 2025, at least seven TTP terrorists were killed and another eight were injured when SFs aerial bombarded a terrorist compound in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan District. The compound was struck when approximately 45 terrorists were present there. Hameedullah aka Gud (Langra) an IED expert and quadcopter explosive specialist from Afghanistan, Noor Muhammad and Umar, among the oldest TTP affiliates since 2009, were identified.

On September 3, 2025, at least seven people were killed in a suspected sectarian attack, when unidentified assailants attacked a passenger vehicle near the Ahmad Khan Kalle area of Kurram District. The attackers opened fire on the passenger vehicle and fled the scene.

On September 2, 2025, six soldiers and five TTP terrorists were killed as SFs thwarted a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Bannu town (Bannu District). At least 13 SF personnel sustained injuries.

According to partial data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), KP has recorded a total 1,468 terrorism-related fatalities, including 970 terrorists, 317 SF personnel and 181 civilians, in 382 terrorism-related incidents, in the current year, so far (data till September 14, 2025). During the corresponding period of 2024, the province recorded 781 such fatalities, including 357 terrorists, 248 SF personnel and 172 civilians, in 333 terrorism-related incidents. With 1,421 terrorism-related fatalities so far, 2025 has already crossed the previous year’s annual fatalities of 1,363, breaking the 15-year record of the highest terrorism-related fatalities since 2010. There were 941 fatalities in 2023, 527 in 2022, 301 in 2021, 216 in 2020, 130 in 2019, 167 in 2018, 129 in 2017, 215 in 2016, 298 in 2015, 607 in 2014, 946 in 2013, 644 in 2012, 1,188 in 2011 and 1,169 in 2010.

Meanwhile, a comparative analysis of terrorism-related fatalities in first eight months of each year in the province shows that the fatalities recorded in 2025 were highest since 2009: 1,292 in 2025, 748 in 2024, 569 in 2023, 349 in 2022, 47 in 2021, 132 in 2020, 93 in 2019, 76 in 2018, 98 in 2017, 163 in 2016, 167 in 2015, 345 in 2014, 633 in 2013, 447 in 2012, 940 in 2011 and 782 in 2010. In 2009, there were 4,788 fatalities in the first eight months.

According to a Provincial Police report of September 4, 2025, KP continues to reel from increased terrorist attacks, with incidents surpassing the 600-mark in the first eight months. According to the report, there were 605 terrorist incidents in the province till August, which resulted in the death of 138 civilians, while 352 were wounded; 79 Police personnel were killed and 130 sustained injuries.

Another report of September 6, 2025, by the KP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reveals a total of 766 incidents, resulting in the deaths of 293 terrorists and the arrest of 878 individuals in the province. The report reveals that more than three thousand terrorists remained at large, with Bannu identified as the most-affected District. According to CTD, 417 terrorism-related incidents were reported leading to the arrest of 92 terrorists and the deaths of 28 terrorists. In the North Waziristan District, 124 attacks were recorded, resulting in the identification of 578 terrorists. Lakki Marwat District reported 73 incidents, causing 26 fatalities with 52 arrests and 27 terrorists killed. 66 incidents took place in Dera Ismail Khan District leading to the arrest of 73 terrorists and the death of 102 persons. Peshawar, the provincial capital of KP, recorded 32 terrorism incidents, resulting in the arrest of 184 terrorists and 9 fatalities. In South Waziristan District, there were 63 attacks, with 20 terrorists killed and one arrested. Several incidents also occurred in Orakzai District, Dir District, Karak District and Kurram District, resulting in multiple fatalities.

In a rather worrying disclosure on September 9, 2025, media reports quoting unnamed Government officials, claimed that there were more than 8,000 TTP terrorists in KP. The terrorists, the officials added, had crossed into the country from neighbouring Afghanistan via lesser-known routes through the porous border and were present in Peshawar, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Shangla and other Districts. Disclosing that the terrorists had set up checkpoints on the CPEC Road, DI Khan-Bannu Road and in Tank, the officials added that the terrorists had taken refuge in the general population and were attacking SFs.

The surge in terrorism-related violence in the province can be attributed to three principal factors. First, the United States (US)-Western withdrawal from neighbouring Afghanistan. Second, the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 14, 2021. And finally, the collapse of ‘official talks’ between the Pakistan Government and the TTP on November 28, 2022.

When the US pulled its forces out from Afghanistan in 2021, it left behind around USD 7 billion worth of military equipment and weapons, including firearms, communications gear, and even armoured vehicles. The Afghan Taliban seized these weapons during the chaotic US withdrawal. On January 29, 2025, the Pakistan Foreign Office asserted that these advanced weapons have been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens. The Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan issued a statement declaring, “These weapons, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, have been used by terrorist organisations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan”.

With the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban on August 14, 2021, TTP found support from their ideological brothers in their campaigns against Pakistan. On February 15, 2025, the 35th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted to the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), revealed that the Afghan Taliban’s continued support to TTP, despite Islamabad’s increasing pressure, was fuelling the group’s escalating attacks in Pakistan. The scale of TTP’s attacks in Pakistan has increased significantly, according to the report of the UNSC-formed monitoring team.

The collapse of ‘official talks’ between the then PTI-led Pakistan Government and the TTP on November 28, 2022, had further aggravated the security situation in the province. On December 16, 2024, KP Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur claimed that between 22,000 and 24,000 TTP members, had found safe haven in Afghanistan. Gandapur also claimed that an additional 16,000 to 18,000 TTP fighters were operating inside Pakistan. He acknowledged that Pakistan lacked the capacity to maintain law and order along its extensive border with Afghanistan. He called on the Federal Government to engage in negotiations with the Afghan Taliban, adding that initiating talks was beyond the jurisdiction of his provincial administration. Pushing for dialogue with Afghanistan (especially with tribal leaders across the border) to address cross-border terrorism, the Provincial Government has prepared Terms of Reference (ToRs) to send a jirga / delegations to Kabul to hold talks, build trust, and work on peace / militancy issues. On February 16, 2025, the Adviser to KP, CM Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, disclosed that the provincial government would send two delegations to Afghanistan to hold talks with Kabul. However, the PTI-led KP Government has not received the backing of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) led Federal Government, which insists that foreign affairs, including diplomacy with other countries / governments (e.g. Afghanistan), is its exclusive domain.

While terrorism-related attacks have surged in the province, the SFs are finding it difficult to cope with the new and advanced weaponry now in the possession of terrorists. On March 27, 2025, KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed observed that his department lacked modern equipment to fight terrorism. Revealing that the terrorists were using advanced weaponry, including quadcopters, which the local Police were unable to counter due to lack of equipment, IGP Hameed asserted: “They [terrorists] have acquired the latest US weapons and modern gadgets. They’re carrying out quadcopter attacks. If we don’t advance, how will we fight back, since we don’t have anti-quadcopter technology?” He added that terrorist attacks could no longer be countered with the use of conventional weapons alone.

The Provincial security establishment not only lacks modern and advanced weaponry to dealt with this formidable enemy, but also faces a shortage of senior officers to lead the fight against militancy. On January 8, 2025, IGP Hameed had written to the Provincial Government, requesting it to raise the issue of the shortage of 87 officers in the BPS-18 [Basic Pay Scale 18] and BPS-19 [Basic Pay Scale 19] cadres, with the Federal Government. The letter, sent to the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, highlights that KP currently had 48 vacant posts in BPS-18 [Rank of Superintendent of Police] and 39 vacant posts in BPS-19 [Rank of Senior Superintendent of Police]. The KP Police have 131 sanctioned posts in BPS-18, but only 83 officers were available. This included 21 Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers and 42 encadered officers, resulting in an overall shortfall of 48 officers. Similarly, there are 57 sanctioned posts in BPS-19, but only 18 officers currently serving, including 11 PSP officers and 7 encadered officers, leaving 39 posts vacant. The letter further requested the Provincial Government to engage with the Federal Government to ensure the immediate deployment of PSP officers, preferably those with KP domicile, to fill the vacancies and strengthen the Police Force.

The political tussle between the PTI-led KP Government and PML-Nawaz led Federal Government since the removal of PTI chairman Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s post has created a trust deficit, which has undermined the fight against terrorism in the province. on January 2, 2025, KP Chief Minister Gandapur criticized the Federal Government’s policies, which he believed had contributed to the rise in terrorism: “Since the end of Imran Khan’s government, there has been an increase in terrorist incidents, a direct result of misguided policies.” Further on April 1, 2025, KP Adviser CM Barrister Ali Saif stressed that terrorism was a serious issue that should not be politicized. In a statement, he urged the Federal Government to strengthen KP’s economy if it was genuinely committed to addressing terrorism. He called for the immediate release of the province’s pending dues, including funds related to hydropower and counter-terrorism initiatives highlighting that, despite multiple reminders, these payments remain outstanding. He criticized the delays in funding for the merged districts, following the FATA merger, and urged the Federal Government to put an end to its discriminatory approach toward the province.

Taking the advantage of the half-hearted approach of both the Federal and Provincial Governments in the fight against terrorism, TTP and its affiliated sub-groups continue their ambushes, suicide/IED attacks and targeted assassinations of security personnel in the Province, with substantial impunity.