Pakistan’s $60 Billion CPEC Dream: China Exits? – OpEd

By Patial RC

Pakistan’s warming relations with the US President Trump, and India’s growing closeness with China and Russia after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, have added a complex geopolitical backdrop to China’s CPEC in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, recently summarised the country’s stance, saying, “We will not sacrifice one friend for the other.” With the US also showing renewed interest in Pakistan’s rare mineral wealth, including Reko Diq, Islamabad is forced to diversify its partnerships while maintaining cordial ties with Beijing.

The $62bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), formally launched in 2015 was to be a “Game Changer” for Pakistan’s economy. It included the construction of a flagship seaport Gwadar, power plants and road networks across the South Asian country. The CPEC is a key flagship project component of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive network of roads, bridges and ports spread across over 100 countries that Beijing hopes will recreate the ancient Silk Road trade routes linking Europe and Asia. CPEC is a major infrastructure project aimed at connecting China’s northwestern Xinjiang region to Pakistan’s Arabian Sea port of Gwadar. CPEC spans approximately 3,000 km and forms a critical part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The corridor is expected to enhance regional connectivity by linking South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It is intended to boost trade between China and Pakistan, facilitate Chinese energy imports, and foster economic growth, with investments estimated to exceed $60 billion.

CPEC ML-1 Railway Upgrade?

In a major geopolitical shift, China is no longer willing and able to keep funding or leading certain earlier key flagship projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially ML-1, a major railway upgrade. The decision follows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing, where he failed to secure fresh funding or major projects under CPEC Phase-2. Instead, he returned with Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth $8.5 billion, mainly in agriculture, electric vehicles, solar energy, health, and steel, but no headline investments.

As per reports, China’s withdrawal from the ML-1 railway project, once the flagship project of CPEC, has forced Pakistan to turn to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for financing. Islamabad is now seeking a $2 billion loan to upgrade the Karachi–Rohri section of the line, part of the 1,800-kilometre route from Karachi to Peshawar.

After nearly a decade of negotiations and Pakistan’s deepening fiscal woes, Beijing’s appetite for funding such a high-risk project has waned. This retreat does not necessarily spell the end of CPEC, but it does highlight its loss of momentum. After a burst of activity between 2015 and 2019, few major projects have materialised, and unpaid dues remain a sore point in the relationship.

ADB Pledges $410 million Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine

The urgency to modernise Pakistan’s railways is amplified by the Reko Diq copper and gold mine in Balochistan, being developed by Barrick Gold of Canada, which apparently Washington has its eyes on. Expected to become a vital source of export revenue, the mine requires a reliable transport network. The current railway system is outdated and incapable of handling the anticipated heavy cargo.

Recognising this, the Asian Development Bank (ADB). has already pledged $410 million for infrastructure tied to Reko Diq, strengthening its role in Pakistan’s long-term export strategy. According to sources, Pakistan informed China in advance, reflecting its delicate balancing act.

Recent Developments Suggest:

Pakistan’s financial distress, high debt burden, fiscal instability, non-payment arrears to Chinese firms, etc., have made large infrastructure projects high-risk from China’s perspective.

Power Purchase. Chinese companies have reportedly rejected renegotiating certain Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) or relaxing terms even when Pakistan wants relief.

Institutional changes. Pakistan has moved to scrap the CPEC Authority, a government body set up to oversee and accelerate CPEC projects. Critics claim it was redundant or inefficient. China has “tacitly” accepted or not formally opposed this move.

Bureaucratic Bottlenecks. Pakistan’s government is also pushing to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, as there’s a sense that China’s commitments are being scaled down or delayed.

Possible Reasons for the Pullback or Slow Down

China is increasingly cautious about overseas investments, especially large infrastructure projects in countries with weak fiscal health or political/security instability.

Pakistani projects under CPEC have seen delays, Security Threats (e.g. in Balochistan), and issues of repayment or financial viability.

China due to concerns about the increasing security threats to its people and assets in Pakistan it has possibly slowed down. The recurring attacks on the Chinese personnel working on the CPEC projects by militant groups in Pakistan have become a major concern for China.

On his part, Pakistani PM Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO told his counterpart that Pakistan will continue to resolutely combat all forms of terrorism and make every effort to ensure the security and safety of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

On September 4, 2025, Premier Li met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in China for the SCO Summit 2025 and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War over the Japanese Aggression. Li Qiang said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to actively build an upgraded version 2.0 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The two sides should make good use of the mechanisms of the Joint Coordination Committee of the CPEC, the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, and the Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation, to expand and enhance trade, deepen industrial synergy and integration, and advance the construction of major connectivity projects such as ports, highways, and railways, so as to better achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

The phrase “China Exits” CPEC by the media is thus a bit over-simplified in view of the above meetings and signing of a large number of MoUs. It may be more accurate to say China is scaling back, renegotiating, or reallocating risk, rather than totally exiting. While there are signs of pullback OR a slowdown, the evidence does not clearly support a full withdrawal as other CPEC projects are still proceeding. For example, Gwadar Port, Gwadar Airport, and some transportation/infrastructure works continue. China and Pakistan have reaffirmed commitment to CPEC 2.0 and joint cooperation in infrastructure, mining, etc. The “MoUs worth US$ 8.5 Bn” (in sectors like agriculture, renewables, etc.) signed recently during Pakistani PM’s visit to Beijing suggest there still is ongoing investment and interest.

CPEC was visioned to reshape Pakistan’s economy with its extensive network of roadways linking rural and urban areas. Appears that CPEC after a decade of promised opportunities has “Not taken off to fulfill the role of a Game-Changer” in the regional development as dreamt by Pakistan.