Raft Of US-UK Nuclear Deals Ahead Of Trump Visit

By World Nuclear News

Several agreements have been signed between UK and US companies to advance the deployment of small modular reactors and advanced reactors in both countries. The deals were signed ahead of the state visit of President Donald Trump to the UK later this week.

The deals have been enabled by a new agreement – called the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy – which is expected to be signed during the state visit. Under the deal, both countries will fast-track reactor design reviews, meaning if a reactor has already passed rigorous safety checks in one country, this work can be used by the other to support its assessment, avoiding duplicating work. This is expected to speed up the time it takes for a nuclear project to get a licence from about three or four years to around two years.

“This builds on collaboration between regulators for the ongoing UK assessments of GE-Vernova and Holtec reactor designs,” the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said. “UK and US will also work hand-in-hand to share the workload of new projects entering site licensing, speeding up delivery, to get nuclear project sites in the UK approved more quickly. These checks are vital to ensure nuclear sites are suitable, but by closer working with the US, the UK will build world-class nuclear standards while accelerating delivery – boosting energy security, driving growth and creating jobs.”

Accordingly, the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) have signed a refreshed memorandum of understanding. Supported by the MoU, ONR and the Environment Agency, alongside the NRC, have also announced a new collaborative initiative to achieve this aim.

Under the agreement, the UK and USA will also work hand-in-hand to share the workload of new projects entering site licensing, speeding up delivery, to get nuclear project sites in the UK approved more quickly.

It comes as Rolls-Royce SMR announced that it has entered the US regulatory process for its small modular reactor design. The UK company submitted an engagement plan with the NRC in April.

The UK-US partnership extends to fusion energy, through coordinated experimental programmes where British and US expertise will combine with AI technology to develop advanced simulation tools, whilst test facilities will fast-track progress towards commercial fusion power.

“This landmark UK-US nuclear partnership is not just about powering our homes, it’s about powering our economy, our communities, and our ambition,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “These major commitments set us well on course to a golden age of nuclear that will drive down household bills in the long run, while delivering thousands of good jobs in the short term. Together with the US, we’re building a golden age of nuclear that puts both countries at the forefront of global innovation and investment.”

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said: “With President Trump’s leadership, the United States is ushering in a true nuclear renaissance – harnessing the power of commercial nuclear to meet rising energy demand and fuel the AI revolution. Meeting this demand will require strong partnerships with our allies around the world and robust collaboration with private sector innovators. Today’s commercial deals set up a framework to unleash commercial access in both the US and UK, enhancing global energy security, strengthening US energy dominance, and securing nuclear supply chains across the Atlantic.”

Commercial deals

Among the agreements signed, British multinational energy and services company Centrica and X-energy Reactor – a subsidiary of X-energy LLC of the USA – announced the signing of a Joint Development Agreement to deploy X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced modular reactors in the UK. The companies have identified EDF and Centrica’s Hartlepool site as the preferred first site for a planned UK fleet of up to 6 GWe. Under their plan, a plant comprising up to 12 Xe-100 units, generating up to 960 MWe, would be developed at a site adjacent to Hartlepool’s existing nuclear power station, which is currently scheduled to cease generating electricity in 2028. In addition to generating electricity, the new plant would also supply high-temperature heat to support Teesside’s heavy industries.

Centrica will provide initial project capital for development with the goal of initiating full-scale activities in 2026. Subject to regulatory approval, the first electricity generation would be expected in the mid-2030s. Centrica and X-energy said they are already in discussions with additional potential equity partners, as well as leading global engineering and construction companies, with the goal of establishing a UK-based development company to develop this first and subsequent projects.

Meanwhile, Holtec International, EDF UK and real estate partner Tritax Management have signed an MoU to work together to develop Holtec’s SMR-300 at the former Cottam coal-fired power plant in Nottinghamshire to provide power to new, advanced data centres on the site. The partners said the project will also enable foreign direct investment into the UK, including into nuclear fuel fabrication and services by Framatome and turbine manufacture by Arabelle Solutions. The 1 GW data centre project is targeted to come online by the end of the decade, with the SMR element becoming operational in the 2030s.

“Feasibility studies and early-stage investment discussions are now underway, with Holtec International and EDF UK engaged with relevant parties within UK and US governments, including Great British Energy – Nuclear and The National Wealth Fund,” EDF said.

An MoU has also been signed between US-based micro-nuclear technology developer Last Energy and DP World, a global leader in logistics and trade, to establish the world’s first port-centric micro nuclear power plant at London Gateway. A proposed PWR-20 microreactor – to begin operations in 2030 – would supply London Gateway with 20 MWe of electricity to power the logistics hub, with additional capacity exported to the grid.

“The initiative represents a GBP80 million (USD109 million), subsidy-free investment for the development of Last Energy’s first unit, unlocking clean power supply for DP World’s ongoing GBP1 billion expansion of London Gateway,” Last Energy said. “The partnership is closely aligned with both UK and US ambitions to increase nuclear capacity and strengthen long-term energy security.”

Meanwhile, TerraPower and USA-headquartered KBR announced they will jointly conduct studies and evaluate potential sites in the UK for deployment of TerraPower’s Natrium technology, which features a 345 MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system. Each Natrium reactor is expected to create around 1,600 construction jobs and 250 full-time permanent jobs, TerraPower said.

Earlier this year, TerraPower and KBR announced a strategic alliance to establish a long-term collaboration for the commercialisation and global deployment of Natrium reactors.

TerraPower announced in April its intention to enter the UK’s generic design assessment (GDA) process, and said it remains on track to begin that regulatory process this year.

Uranium enrichment company Urenco and California-based Radiant Energy have signed a deal worth around GBP4 million, to supply high-assay low-enriched uranium – or HALEU – to the US market to support Radiant in deploying its Kaleidos model microreactor. Urenco is building an Advanced Fuels Facility in the UK co-funded with the UK Government and is exploring building a similar facility in the USA.

Agreements welcomed

The agreements were welcome by the UK’s Nuclear Industry Association, with its Chief Executive, Tom Greatrex, saying: “These deals are hugely welcome and build on a summer of record government investment in nuclear which is driving an industrial revival, creating thousands of high-value jobs, and strengthening the UK’s energy security. New projects with our US partners build on Sizewell C and the SMR programme, showing the power of government and industry working together. The next step is clear: a pipeline of follow-on projects to lock in skills, investment, and prosperity across the UK.”