The TTP Exposed: False Claims And Threat To Society And Humanity – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

Recently, on 15 September, the Spokesperson of TTP issued a press release in response to the latest statement made by the prime minister of Pakistan. The TTP representative denies the exploitation of Afghan soil for its operational activities. He made an effort to establish TTP as a legal drive, claiming it to be a local effort, embedded in the coercion of Baloch and Pashtuns. In addition, he attempts to portray TTP struggling for human rights. Despite these claims exists a harsh reality: TTP is a violent terrorist organization working on falsehoods, manipulation, and deception.

Denial of foreign aid and utilization of Afghan soil discloses the depth of TTP desperation. Regardless of TTP’s claims of independent organization, the proof reveals that TTP’s action has been enabled by external actors, particularly using the Afghan soil. A recent picture on social media has exposed that an official of the Afghan Ministry of Defence, namely Adil, is wearing a TTP uniform in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This direct involvement of Afghan officials in terrorism inside Pakistan is a stark reminder of the complicated aspect of cross-border terror. In addition, UN reports and credible voices from Afghanistan, including the Afghan Army Commander, Lt. Gen. (R) Sami Sadat, as well as the head of the National Resistance Front, Ahmad Massoud, have confirmed the use of Afghan soil and aid for TTP in Afghanistan.

Presently, Pakistan is carrying out various military operations to undo the TTP web; the organization is thriving on engineering claims regarding victory. This campaign aims to encourage the confidence of their brainwashed member and fighters and to refrain from the obvious reality of their downfall. Pakistan security forces, based on intelligence reports removing TTP cells and webs across Pakistan with precise response and actions. TTP is losing in all areas, including strategically, ethically, and regimentally. Their claims, once motivated by the delusion of power, are now scrambled.

TTP also made entitlements to signify the troubled public of Pakistan that is a clear alteration of reality. In the real world, the organization is a notorious terrorist that continuously overlooks the well-being of innocent civilians and targets their every unit of progress and development. All ethnicities across Pakistan have rejected the deceptive notion of TTP and are rising against them due to their brutality. Recently, unity among the public is strengthening daily against TTP, while their lies and propaganda have been exposed as a protection for destabilization and terror.

TTP has no regard for humanity, which is obvious from the mass killings of civilians that have crossed 94000. They attack innocent civilians through suicide bombings, IEDs, targeted killing, and many other forms of ferocity. Pakistan has made various attempts to resolve every problem with decency, but it is the TTP that has used force and coercion as a weapon for control and domination. Pashtun people are pursuing progress, peace, and advancement, but it is the TTP that has acted as a major hurdle for years to stop every progress in the area. No one has bypassed the TTP when it comes to damage to Pashtun traditions and values. They have brutally targeted every pillar of Pashtun built, destroying their harmony and order. It is TTP who is involved in ransom, kidnapping, and extortion, further revealing their true face.

Fundamentally, TTP is a terrorist outfit that is UN and US proscribed. TTP strives for ruthless power with no checks and balances. It has no ideological grounds but misinterprets religious and cultural sentiment to attract the people, but now they are exposed. Over 1800 ulema across various sects declare them khwarij in the form of Pegham-e-Pakistan. It was a group in early times that strictly and selectively quoted Islam. As a Khwarij legacy, TTP discards the basic beliefs of harmony and coexistence. They are far detached from religion, with a political aim to seek power through force. The ideology of TTP poses a nonstop threat to Islam, humanity, and Pakistan, as they believe in destruction and the use of power with no regard for humanity, civilians, and public property. Their violence has no ground and cannot be justified through any logic and rationale.

TTP is operating in the shadows, which is being tracked by Pakistan security forces and is being eradicated across the state. Despite their every struggle, the Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate this threat. The state is ensuring that no region remains away of the access of forces. Officials are enforcing that no room will be allowed to any terror outfits.

Like their tradition and legacy, TTP aims to sow and create confusion through calculated disinformation. But the truth cannot be overlooked, as it is crystal clear that TTP is using deceptive tactics to convince the public, but they are bare now. Pakistan’s determination to deal with terrorism is steadfast, and the public is rising against these terrorists. TTP lies are not working anymore and are unable to influence public opinion.

To sum up, the TTP fabricated narratives are the last breath of this disappearing outfit. It is a terrorist organization that has lost on all grounds, with no justification. TTP has failed in all its efforts to seek any important backing in the community. Their agenda is grounded in ferocity, dishonesty, and manipulation, and is predestined to flop. TTP’s lies are exposed for what they are, and their reign of terror will be brought to an end.