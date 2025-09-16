The US State Department’s Growing Thoughtcrimes Obsession – OpEd

By Adam Dick

The Trump administration’s Department of State has been placing a high priority on denying the granting of visas to, and revoking visas from, people who have said things critical of the Israel government, including the Israel government’s war activities.

That looks like it is an early step of a trend at the United States government department. In a new Fox News interview this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his desire that the State Department would make an addition to the list of thoughtcrimes for which visas may be denied and revoked.

Rubio stated: “We should not be giving visas to people who are gonna come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. We should not. And, if they’re already here, we should be revoking their visa.”

The strange thing is that the United States government and its tied-at-the-hip Israel government have a longtime penchant for undertaking just such murders, executions, and assassinations. People’s approval of those killings, though, should not be expected to cause much of a stir at the State Department. Don’t hold your breath for expressed approval of the assassination (ordered by Trump in his first presidential term) of Iran General Qassim Suleimani, for example, to result in denials or revocations of visas. The same goes for expressed approval of recent killings by the Israel government of “political figures” in Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen.

Rubio suggested immediately after his comment regarding changes in visas policy that the thoughtcrimes punished could expand into a much longer list. “Why would we want to bring people into our country that are gonna engage in negative and destructive behavior?” he declared. “Negative and destructive behavior” sure is a broad category. How close to qualifying to be Rubio’s bestie will someone have to come to make the visa cut?