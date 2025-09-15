Trump Threatens To Declare ‘National Emergency’ After D.C. Refuses ICE Cooperation

By The Center Square

By Sarah Roderick-Fitch

(The Center Square) – More than a month after President Donald Trump declared a crime emergency in Washington, D.C., he is threatening to call a national emergency after Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser informed the federal government that the district will no longer cooperate with immigration officials.

The president says the mayor, who has praised the law enforcement buildup and National Guard presence since Aug. 11, buckled to pressure from “radical left Democrats” in her decision to prevent the Metropolitan Police Department from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Trump touted the dramatic drop in crime in the district since his “Liberation Day” declaration, warning that by not cooperating with immigration officials, crime would return.

“If I allowed this to happen, CRIME will come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency and Federalize, if necessary!!!” the president posted.

The latest developments come ahead of a planned House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday, when Bowser will be grilled on the district’s “soft-on-crime policies.” In addition to the mayor, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Phil Mendelson, chairman of the Council of the District of Columbia, will also appear before the committee.

Since Trump took office for his second term, the district has faced growing legislative threats to its autonomy.

In early February, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced companion legislation in the House and Senate titled the Bringing Oversight to Washington and Safety to Every Resident Act, or BOWSER Act, named after Bowser.

Since Trump declared “Liberation Day” in the district, several pieces of legislation have been introduced in Congress targeting issues in the district, especially crime.

Despite Bowser’s refusal for MPD to cooperate with immigration officials, the mayor has issued an executive order welcoming federal law enforcement participation in the city.

Multiple reports show that about 40% of the arrests made since the law enforcement surge began have been immigration related.