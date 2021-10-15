ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 16, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Official portrait of Sir David Amess. Photo Credit: Richard Townshend, Wikipedia Commons

Official portrait of Sir David Amess. Photo Credit: Richard Townshend, Wikipedia Commons
1 Europe World News 

British MP David Amess Killed In Stabbing

VOA 0 Comments

By

A British member of parliament died Friday after being stabbed several times at a church, while he was visiting constituents in his home district in southeastern Britain, officials said.

David Amess, 69, was a member of the Conservative Party and represented Southend West in Essex, England.

“All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called Amess one of the “kindest, nicest and gentle people in politics” and noted his efforts to end cruelty to animals.

Police said a 25-year-old suspect is in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” Essex Police said in a statement.

Amess, who had been a member of parliament since 1983, was married and had five children.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

VOA

The VOA is the Voice of America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.