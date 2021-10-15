ISSN 2330-717X
Iran delivers humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Delivers Second Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan’s Kunduz

Another Iranian plane delivering the second batch of much needed humanitarian aid has landed in Afghanistan’s city of Kunduz, on Friday.

The airplane was carrying blankets, warm clothing, and other cold-weather equipment for all those affected by the terrorist incident last week, Iranian Embassy told IRNA News Agency on Friday.

Iran had previously dispatched another aircraft with medical supplies and equipment.

Last Friday, a Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) suicide bomber targeted a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, killing over 150 people and injuring 200 more.

Also on Friday, another double explosion hit a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar during Friday prayers that left at least 32 Shiite Muslims killed and more than 50 injured.

