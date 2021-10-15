ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 16, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Yemen. Source: CIA World Factbook

1 Middle East World News 

Over 180 Houthis Killed, 10 Military Vehicles Destroyed In Abedia Operations

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The Arab coalition said on Friday that ten military vehicles were destroyed and over 180 Houthis killed in operations it carried out in Abedia.

The coalition said that it had carried out 40 operations targeting Houthis in Marib’s Abedia district and the villages surrounding it over the past 24 hours.

Abedia is a district in Yemen’s Marib which has been under a Houthi siege since Sept. 23, hindering movement of civilians and impeding humanitarian aid flows, including medical supplies, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said earlier this week.

The Houthi militia continues to ignore international humanitarian laws by threatening the lives of civilians in villages and towns with missiles and sieges, the coalition said.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

