Northrop Grumman Selected To Build New Variant For US Army’s Integrated Battle Command System

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Army has awarded Northrop Grumman a $21 million contract to deliver two manufacturing prototypes by June 2027 of a modified IBCS Integrated Collaborative Environment that replaces the original tent with a more protected, expandable van.

The new configuration supports six operator workstations and four staff stations, improving mobility, survivability, and setup speed for expeditionary and homeland-defense missions.

IBCS, already in full-rate production and operational in Poland and with U.S. Combatant Commands in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, uses a modular open architecture to fuse sensor data for multi-domain air and missile defense.

The U.S. Army has selected Northrop Grumman to further expand the capabilities of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) with a new variant designed to increase the system’s survivability and mobility. Northrop Grumman is under contract to provide two manufacturing prototypes to the Army by June 2027.



Under this $21 million effort, Northrop Grumman will deliver prototypes for a modified IBCS Integrated Collaborative Environment providing an enlarged, configurable workspace. Replacing the original tent, this design uses a more protected, expandable van whose interior extends to deploy sides from the shelter, creating additional space for soldiers, equipment and mission systems.

This new configuration enables IBCS to rapidly adapt to evolving mission needs and changing environments, while increasing mobility, survivability and accelerating set up and tear down. It supports six operator workstations and four staff operation stations, maximizing combat power in a more agile footprint.

This is an example of the U.S. Army’s effort to rapidly evolve IBCS to changing requirements. Whether on the move for expeditionary missions or deployed as part of a layered homeland defense, crucial new technologies include a smaller configuration to enhance mobility and survivability, automation to advance decision-making and modernized software to enable capability updates.

Harnessing more than $10 million in strategic internal investments and cost-sharing, Northrop Grumman is accelerating IBCS development, reducing integration risk and delivering enhanced capability to the warfighter faster.

Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager, command and control and weapons integration, Northrop Grumman said, “Our sustained investments in innovation are turning IBCS into an ever-more capable combat multiplier for the warfighter. By boosting the Integrated Collaborative Environment’s survivability and mobility, we’re giving warfighters greater protection and faster access to advanced command and control technology as they face increasingly complex and dynamic battlespaces.”

According to the company, IBCS is a revolutionary system that delivers fire control quality data and battle management, unifying current and future systems regardless of source, service or domain. Through its network-enabled, modular, open and scalable architecture, IBCS fuses sensor data for a single, actionable picture of the full battlespace. With its “any sensor, best shooter” approach, this ready-now and fielded capability gives warfighters more time to assess and respond to threats, serving as a foundational element for enabling joint and coalition, multi-domain operations. IBCS is in full-rate production, operational in Poland, and fielded for Combatant Commands in Europe and the Indo-Pacific as part of the U.S. Army program of record for integrated air and missile defense modernization.