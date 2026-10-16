Now Or Never For New Russia Sanctions, Says Ukraine

By Magnus Lund Nielsen

Key Takeaways:

Ukraine is urging the EU to adopt “shockwave sanctions” against Russia by early next year, warning that upcoming French elections—where Marine Le Pen leads and has expressed reluctance to approve new measures—could remove the political will for further punitive steps.

EU diplomats already faced difficulties securing the 21st sanctions package, requiring concessions to the Greek shipping industry, and now see draft summit conclusions that would allow Ukraine and Moldova to advance their accession talks separately based on individual progress.

The shift comes amid U.S. relaxation of sanctions on Russia and signs of softening European language on Ukraine, raising Kyiv’s fears that the window for impactful measures is closing.

(EurActiv) — Europe may only have until early in the new year to approve new sanctions before changing political winds across the bloc drain the impetus to impose punitive measures, Ukraine fears ahead of today’s summit of EU leaders.

The war-torn country has been rocked by Washington’s sudden decision to relax its sanctions against Russia, with Kyiv and its European allies fearing that Europe’s will to tighten the net around the Russian economy could also run dry.

Kyiv is calling for “shockwave sanctions” against Russia, warning that February could be the bloc’s “last opportunity” to adopt truly impactful measures, a senior Ukrainian official told Rapporteur.

The official cited the upcoming French elections, which will be decisive for the future of any sanctions thereafter. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is currently leading the polls and has said she would be “reluctant to allow” new sanctions, if she wins the presidency.Advertisement

Still, the Ukrainian official held out hope that Le Pen could ultimately come around to supporting a tougher stance towards Moscow. In Brussels, EU diplomats have privately signalled a similar cautious optimism that Le Pen could change her tune once in office.

EU Diplomats already struggled to get the most recent 21st EU sanctions package over the line. Only after concessions to the Greek shipping industry did the bloc approve the measures targeting Russian energy exports.

A divorce in the making

In Brussels, signs of waning support for Ukraine are already showing.

Diplomats’ chiselling away at the final text that will conclude this week’s summit of EU leaders has shown a notable change in language on Ukraine and enlargement.

The most recent text suggests that Ukraine and Moldova – who, since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, have had their EU candidacies linked – might have their progress split from this point on.

“[Each] candidate country advances in its accession negotiations on the basis of its individual progress,” read the most recent draft conclusions, seen by Rapporteur.

Earlier, the Commission had discreetly signalled that a formal divorce of the two could soon be announced, as Rapporteur reported last week.

Bruno Waterfield contributed to reporting.