Serbia Ahead Of Snap Parliamentary Elections: Political Legitimacy, Student Movement And Prospects For Country’s Future Development – Analysis

Key Takeaways:

Serbia’s 25 October 2026 snap parliamentary elections feature 18 electoral lists and 2,418 candidates for the 250-seat National Assembly, with the “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” list polling at 48.6 percent against the student-led list’s 37.1 percent.

The student list seeks to channel protest energy into institutions yet fields no actual students and an older average age profile, while opposition fragmentation and minority representation underscore challenges of unity, coherence, and genuine influence.

Economic indicators show slowing inflation, rising pensions and wages, and IMF growth projections of 3.3 percent in 2026 and 4 percent in 2027, but the article stresses that political legitimacy will depend on fair electoral conditions, institutional trust, and whether growth delivers tangible improvements in living standards.

The finalisation of the consolidated electoral list for Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections on 25 October 2026 marks an important procedural milestone. Beyond its formal significance, however, it raises broader questions about political representation, social mobilisation and the future balance of power in the country.

According to the Republic Electoral Commission (RIK), 18 electoral lists are contesting the elections, fielding a total of 2,418 candidates for the 250-seat National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. All members of parliament are elected from a single nationwide constituency. Securing an absolute majority requires at least 126 seats, while parties must pass an electoral threshold of 3% of the total votes cast to qualify for the allocation of parliamentary seats. Special rules apply to national minority electoral lists in accordance with the law. The electoral roll contains 6,450,523 registered voters.[2]

The broad spectrum of electoral lists ranges from the ruling bloc centred around the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) — led by the “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” list — to established governing and opposition parties, a student-led list, national minority representatives, right-wing political groups and smaller political organisations. While this reflects the diversity of choices available to voters, it does not necessarily reveal the actual political strength of the competing actors or the extent of their electoral support.

The central question in these elections is therefore not simply how many lists are competing, but whether the electoral process can ensure that public discontent, political alternatives and the varied interests of citizens are genuinely reflected in the composition of the next parliament.

SNS and Aleksandar Vučić: continuity of power and the challenges of political legitimacy

The “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” electoral list, built around the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), tops the consolidated electoral list and forms the core of the current ruling bloc. Campaigning under Aleksandar Vučić’s name underscores the continuity of political leadership and the established identity of the ruling structures. According to a Faktor Plus opinion poll reported by RTS on 11 October 2026, the “United Serbia – Aleksandar Vučić” list commanded 48.6% support among respondents, compared with 37.1% for the “Student List – Students Win”.[3]

In Serbia, parliamentary elections are about more than deciding who sits in the legislature. They also serve as a broader test of the relationship between the executive, the ruling party, the opposition and social actors advocating changes in how institutions function.

The quality of a political system cannot be judged solely by whether electoral lists have been formally approved and comply with legal requirements. Equally vital are the fairness of electoral conditions, access to the media, transparency in campaign financing, the effectiveness of institutions and public confidence in the electoral process.

Against this backdrop, the legitimacy of the next government will rest not only on the number of parliamentary seats it secures, but also on whether citizens believe that political competition and the conduct of the elections have met democratic standards. The legal validity of elections must therefore be distinguished from the broader question of political trust in institutions.

Aleksandar Vučić, who heads the “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” electoral list, has declared that schools and universities will no longer serve as local party branches or meeting places for political parties, but will instead remain institutions dedicated exclusively to education and learning.

“Keep politics out of schools, out of universities. Anyone who doesn’t like it can look for another job. End of story. And that is my firm promise, because I will not surrender Serbia to the worst among us. I will not let them destroy our children. I will not let them destroy our future,” Vučić said.[4]

The student list: institutionalising public discontent and presenting a political challenge

Positioned third on the consolidated electoral list is the “Student List – Students Win”, headed by Ilija Srdanović. Media reports indicate that Srdanović has once again declined a televised debate with Aleksandar Vučić.[5] By entering the electoral contest, the list seeks to channel the social mobilisation generated by student activism into the institutional political arena.

The student movement and its electoral list are distinct entities. While the movement encompasses a broad range of views and aspirations, the electoral list must offer a clear and achievable platform. Despite the presentation of an 11-point programme, questions remain about how its proposals will be developed, funded and implemented.

Particular attention should be paid to the list’s relationship with existing opposition parties and its positions on NATO, the status of Kosovo, relations with Republika Srpska and the Srebrenica genocide. The student movement is neither ideologically nor politically homogeneous. While some of its members advocate Serbia’s future NATO membership, others favour strengthening ties with Russia. Views also diverge on Kosovo, with some regarding it as an independent state and supporting formal recognition. This diversity raises the question of whether the electoral list can reconcile these competing positions within a coherent political programme that is sustainable in the long term.

A further concern is that the “Student List – Students Win” does not include a single student, casting doubt on its direct representation of students and young people more broadly. In contrast, the “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” list includes 20 students. The political significance of these lists will depend not only on their composition, but also on the clarity of their programmes, transparency in their activities and the ability of their representatives to meet voters’ expectations. For the “Student List”, its political standing will hinge on its electoral performance, the clarity of its programme and its capacity to meet voter expectations, as well as its ability to dispel suspicions of foreign influence by operating transparently.

Another striking detail emerges from an analysis of the candidates’ ages: the combined ages of candidates on the “Student List – Students Win” exceed those of candidates on the “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” list by approximately 1,700 years. This creates something of a paradox: a list presenting itself as the voice of students and younger generations fields considerably older candidates than the list bearing the name of Serbia’s president until recently.

The opposition and a fragmented political landscape: the challenges of building political unity

The consolidated electoral list reflects the ideological and organisational diversity of Serbia’s political landscape. The “European Serbia” list, featuring Marinika Tepić and Zdravko Ponoš, brings together several political organisations, while other lists represent national-conservative, liberal-green and other political orientations.

The withdrawal of several opposition lists highlights the difficulties of forging a common strategy. Meanwhile, the emergence of the student movement — commonly known as “blockaders” — has intensified competition for opposition votes and raised doubts about the feasibility of forming a united political alternative to Aleksandar Vučić’s government.

Of particular note is the Strength of Serbia Movement – Bogoljub Karić (PSS-BK), which is striving to carve out a distinct third political option, championing traditional values, family, entrepreneurship and development opportunities for young people. Invoking the slogan of the 1968 student protests, “Be realistic, demand the impossible”,Bogoljub Karić seeks to connect the social demands of young people with concrete economic and development proposals.

While political diversity may contribute to pluralism, diverging platforms and differing strategies risk hindering opposition coordination. The sheer number of electoral slates alone is therefore no measure of their collective political clout. Assessing political competition requires clear political programmes, a level playing field, an informed electorate and a future parliament capable of exercising effective oversight of the executive.

National minorities: political representation and the integrity of the electoral process

The consolidated electoral list includes representatives of the Hungarian, Bosniak, Albanian, Russian, Slovak and other national communities, underscoring the importance of minority representation in Serbia’s political system. Of the 18 electoral lists contesting the elections, nine represent national minorities. Yet the formal participation of minority slates does not automatically translate into genuine decision-making influence. Sandžak and southern Serbia (Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac) merit particular attention, as minority rights, economic development, public trust in institutions and political representation remain key concerns for local communities.

Figures from the Republic Electoral Commission show that the 2,418 candidates have an average age of 46.3, with just 262, or 10.8%, aged under 30. Meanwhile, the “Student List – Students Win” has one of the oldest candidate age profiles, highlighting the issue of youth representation in political decision-making. The candidate pool comprises 1,134 women (46.9%) and 1,284 men (53.1%), with every electoral list successfully meeting the mandatory 40% quota for the under-represented gender. Even so, formal representation does not automatically ensure equal participation in decision-making.

Electoral integrity and public confidence ultimately depend on transparent election administration, equal electoral conditions, the protection of voting rights and effective procedures for handling complaints. Any assessment of whether the elections were conducted properly must rely on verifiable facts, documented irregularities and the findings of relevant election observation missions, including the OSCE/ODIHR.

The OSCE/ODIHR interim report highlights that the Republic Electoral Commission met all statutory deadlines in preparing for the elections and maintained transparency through public sessions broadcast live and open to the media and observers. The report further notes that the Commission published its rulings on electoral complaints promptly, while the Administrative Court upheld all ten Commission decisions challenged on appeal.[6]

Serbia’s economic outlook: inflation, public debt, foreign investment and living standards

Economic indicators play an important role in assessing Serbia’s political legitimacy and prospects for development ahead of the 2026 snap parliamentary elections. Beyond political stability, institutional performance and electoral integrity, citizens are directly affected by purchasing power, price movements, wages and pensions, public debt and the state’s capacity to attract investment that supports long-term economic development.

Inflation and purchasing power

Data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia show that annual inflation, measured by the change in consumer prices against the corresponding month of the previous year, stood at 12.2% in December 2012, compared with 2.7% in December 2025. By August 2026, the annual inflation rate was 2.2%. Measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which enables international comparisons, inflation in the same month reached 3.2% in the euro area and 3.4% in Slovenia. These figures indicate that consumer prices in Serbia rose at a slower annual rate in August 2026 than in either the euro area or Slovenia.[7]

However, a slowdown in inflation does not imply a return to previous price levels, nor does it guarantee an across-the-board improvement in living standards. A meaningful assessment of purchasing power must also consider increases in net earnings, pensions and other sources of income, taking into account the cost of food, housing, energy and other essential goods and services. Ultimately, the balance between nominal income growth and living expenses remains a key barometer of public satisfaction with economic conditions.

Foreign direct investment and Serbia’s economic competitiveness in the region

Foreign direct investment (FDI) data reveal considerable variation across Serbia and the wider region. Serbia attracted €1.009 billion in FDI in 2012, €5.231 billion in 2024 and €3.477 billion in 2025. Over the same years, Bulgaria recorded €1.383 billion, €2.819 billion and €4.264 billion respectively, compared with €1.000 billion, €4.182 billion and €2.630 billion in Croatia. The figures illustrate fluctuations in investment flows and competition for capital within the region.[8]

The long-term value of investment lies not merely in the amount of capital attracted, but also in its contribution to job creation, productivity, technological advancement, knowledge transfer and export competitiveness.

Consequently, Serbia’s economic policy must look beyond attracting capital alone, prioritising the quality and sustainability of investment, alongside transparent incentives and fair market conditions.

Pensions, the minimum wage and sustainable living standards

Data on the average pension in Serbia show an increase from €204 in 2012 to €394 in 2024 and €437 in 2025. The reported figure for July 2026 stands at €484, while projections put the average pension at €520 in December 2026, €650 in December 2027 and €750 in December 2030. These projected amounts should be clearly distinguished from figures for pensions already paid out.

The net minimum wage increased from €153 in 2010 to €256 in 2020, €340 in 2023, €404 in 2024 and €468 in 2025. The figure reported for January–August 2026 is €550, with a projected increase to €600 in January 2027.

Rising pensions and minimum wages can boost household incomes and help reduce the risk of poverty. Yet nominal figures in euros alone reveal little about what people can actually afford. Assessing real purchasing power requires comparing income growth with inflation and the cost of essential goods and services, while also accounting for differences in purchasing power across countries.

For Serbia, it is especially important that minimum wage increases are matched by productivity gains without placing additional strain on small and medium-sized enterprises, employment or economic competitiveness. Meanwhile, a sustainable pension system requires a balance between social protection, demographic trends, employment and the long-term health of public finances.

The 2026 elections: political representation, democratic legitimacy and prospects for sustainable development

The participation of 18 electoral lists featuring a total of 2,418 candidates reflects the diversity of formal political options ahead of Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections. Yet the actual extent of political pluralism and democratic legitimacy will depend on fair electoral conditions, public trust in institutions and the next government’s ability to tackle the country’s main political, social and economic challenges.

Aleksandar Vučić and the political bloc centred on the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) remain key players in Serbia’s political landscape. Any assessment of their political continuity must take into account both their economic track record and the country’s future development priorities. According to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Serbia’s GDP is expected to grow by 3.3% in 2026 and 4% in 2027.[9] Whether these projections materialise will depend on investment, the capacity to implement reforms and the international economic environment. For citizens, however, what matters most is whether economic growth translates into tangible improvements in living standards, social security, housing affordability and prospects for young people.

Slowing inflation, a declining public debt ratio and rising wages and pensions are positive indicators, but do not in themselves guarantee sustainable improvements in living conditions. Their real impact depends on purchasing power, the quality of public services, economic productivity and a fairer distribution of the benefits of development. Economic performance must therefore be assessed alongside the rule of law, transparency in public finances and the quality of institutions.

Pledges to streamline the next government, including downsizing the cabinet to 12 ministries, should be judged by tangible improvements in administrative efficiency, transparency and institutional accountability. The number of ministries alone is no benchmark for reform success; what counts is good governance, clearly defined responsibilities and effective oversight of public spending.

The central issue in the upcoming elections is therefore not simply who secures a parliamentary majority, but how the next government will address the challenges of political legitimacy, institutional reform and sustainable economic development. Projections for total GDP growth suggest that Serbia will become the region’s leading economy in 2027.

Serbia’s long-term stability will depend on whether Aleksandar Vučić and the next parliamentary majority can leverage political continuity to strengthen state institutions, uphold the rule of law and foster sustainable economic progress. The task is not merely to retain political support, but to translate macroeconomic stability into rising living standards, greater social security and better opportunities for young people.

The political legitimacy of Vučić and the future government will be judged not just at the ballot box, but also by their ability to deliver on public promises, ensure institutional transparency and accountability and contribute to Serbia’s long-term development. For Vučić, the challenge will be to reinforce his political leadership by delivering new, tangible results while upholding democratic standards and maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

IFIMES – International Institute for Middle East and Balkan Studies, based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, has held special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC/UN in New York since 2018, and it is the publisher of the international scientific journal “European Perspectives.” Available at: https://www.europeanperspectives.org/en RIK: 52nd Session of the Republic Electoral Commission. Available at: https://www.rik.parlament.gov.rs/vest/en/4104/52nd-session-of-the-republic-electoral-commission-.php RTS, “Two weeks until the elections – how many voters have already made up their minds and what could change in the final stages of the campaign”, 11 October 2026. Available at: https://rts.rs/lat/vesti/izbori-2026/6059592/dve-nedelje-do-izbora–koliko-je-biraca-vec-odlucilo-i-sta-moze-da-promeni-zavrsnica-kampanje.html Tanjug: Vučić: Schools and universities will no longer be gathering places for political parties. Available at: https://www.tanjug.rs/srbija/politika/289287/vucic-nece-vise-fakulteti-i-skole-biti-steciste-politickih-stranaka/vest Euronews: “United Serbia” list: Srdanović again declines debate with Vučić. Available at: https://www.euronews.rs/srbija/politika/247303/aleksandar-vucic-ujedinjena-srbija-srdanovic-odbio-duel/vest OSCE/ODIHR, Serbia, Early Parliamentary Elections, 25 October 2026: Interim Report. Available at: https://odihr.osce.org/odihr/668547 Sources: Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia, “Consumer Price Indices by COICOP, August 2026”, 11 September 2026; Eurostat, “Annual Inflation Up to 3.2% in the Euro Area”, 17 September 2026; Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia, “Consumer Price Indices, August 2026”, 31 August 2026; National Bank of Serbia, Overview of Monetary Policy Results. Sources:

National Bank of Serbia (NBS), Balance of Payments – Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Serbia, 2012–2025. Available at: https://nbs.rs/en/drugi-nivo-navigacije/statistika/platni_bilans

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Direct Investments – Bulgaria. Available at: https://www.bnb.bg/statistics/stexternalsector/stdirectinvestments/stdibulgaria/index.htm

Croatian National Bank (HNB), Direct Investment Statistics. Available at: https://www.hnb.hr/statistika

European Central Bank (ECB), Balance of Payments and International Investment Position – Direct Investment Statistics. Available at: https://data.ecb.europa.eu/data/data-categories/balance-payments-and-other-external-statistics/balance-payments-and-international-investment-position/financial-account/direct-investment

9. SeeNews, IMF lifts Serbia’s 2026 growth forecast. Available at: https://seenews.com/news/imf-lifts-serbias-2026-growth-forecast-1302906