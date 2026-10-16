The U.S. Army’s XM-30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle – Analysis

By Andrew Feickert and Robert Holcombe

Key Takeaways:

The Army’s XM-30, previously the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, is being developed as a hybrid-electric, modular open-systems replacement for the M-2 Bradley, featuring a 50 mm gun, loitering munitions, and the ability to operate with or without a crew.

After awarding Phase 3–4 contracts worth about $1.6 billion to General Dynamics Land Systems and American Rheinmetall, the Army paused a Milestone B decision in early 2026 to keep design options open and is now pursuing a Middle Tier of Acquisition rapid-prototyping pathway, with down-select expected in mid-2027.

First prototypes have been delivered for fall 2026 testing with the 1st Cavalry Division, while potential congressional oversight issues include future leadership views on requirements and whether the vehicle will receive organic counter-unmanned-aerial-system protection.

The Army’s XM-30, previously known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), is being designed to replace the M-2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle. Optionally manned means the OMFV is to have the capability to conduct remotely controlled operations while a crew is not in the vehicle. The M-2 Bradley, in service since 1981, transports infantry on the battlefield, provides fire support to dismounted troops, and can destroy enemy fighting vehicles. Updated numerous times since its introduction, the M-2 Bradley is widely considered to have reached the technological limits of its capacity to accommodate new electronics, armor, and defensive systems.

Acknowledging the M-2’s limitations, the Army is interested in adopting a fuel-efficient hybrid-electric drive to accommodate silent running and watch and to power new electronic warfare systems, counter uncrewed aerial systems defenses, and active protection and mission command systems. The Army also seeks to upgrade the M-2 Bradley’s 25mm main gun to 50mm and to incorporate loitering munitions launchers to enhance lethality.

Two past efforts to replace the M-2 Bradley—the Future Combat System (FCS) Program and the Ground Combat Vehicle (GCV) Program—were cancelled for programmatic and cost-associated reasons. On June 26, 2023, on the completion of the initial digital design phase, the Army redesignated the OMFV as the XM-30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.

Role of the XM-30

According to the 2024 Department of Defense (DOD) FY2025 Program Acquisition Cost by Weapon System (DOD is “using a secondary Department of War designation,” under Executive Order 14347 of September 5, 2025),

[t]he XM-30 Combat Vehicle (previously OMFV), as part of an Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), will replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle to provide the capabilities required to defeat a future near-peer competitor’s force. The XM-30 is an optionally manned platform that maneuvers Soldiers to a point of positional advantage to engage in close combat and deliver decisive lethality during the execution of combined arms maneuver. It is designed to operate with and may operate without a crew and Soldiers under armor based on the commander’s decision.

XM-30 Acquisition Approach

The XM-30 began as a Middle Tier of Acquisition (MTA) rapid prototyping program. The XM-30 is to be designed from the onset as a Modular Open Systems Architected (MOSA) platform based on an Army-defined and -owned open standard. As technology and software evolve, MOSA could facilitate rapid XM-30 modernization at a reduced cost. XM-30 open architecture could also offer more opportunities for industry competition and innovation for future XM-30 upgrades. The Army is conducting a five-phase XM-30 acquisition approach:

Phase 1 consists of Market Research and Requirement Development .

. Phase 2, Concept Design , includes modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) to inform requirements and support initial design activities.

, includes modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) to inform requirements and support initial design activities. Phase 3, Detailed Design , includes detailed design activities to mature XM-30 designs and concludes with a Critical Design Review (CDR), a technical review to ensure the initial product baseline is established. Successful completion of CDR provides the technical basis for proceeding into fabrication, integration, development, test, and evaluation of a system.

, includes detailed design activities to mature XM-30 designs and concludes with a Critical Design Review (CDR), a technical review to ensure the initial product baseline is established. Successful completion of CDR provides the technical basis for proceeding into fabrication, integration, development, test, and evaluation of a system. Phase 4, Prototype Build and Test , verifies prototype performance against performance specifications. Later in this phase, a limited user test (LUT) is to be conducted.

, verifies prototype performance against performance specifications. Later in this phase, a limited user test (LUT) is to be conducted. Phase 5, Production and Fielding, is to result in a single Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract for production, testing, and initial fielding.

Program Activities

Phase 2 Contracts Awarded

The Army announced the award of five firm-fixed price contracts for XM-30 Phase 2 Concept Design using full and open competitive procedures on July 23, 2021. The contracts were awarded to Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (Miami Lakes, FL); Oshkosh Defense, LLC (Oshkosh, WI); BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P. (Sterling Heights, MI); General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Inc. (Sterling Heights, MI); and American Rheinmetall Vehicles, LLC (Sterling Heights, MI). The total award value for all five contracts was approximately $299.4 million. In this phase, competing firms were asked to develop digital designs.

Phase 3 and 4 Contracts Awarded

On June 26, 2023, the Army announced

the award of two firm-fixed price contracts for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle [XM-30] Phase III and IV Detailed Design and Prototype Build and Testing phases, using full and open competitive procedures. The contracts were awarded to General Dynamics Land Systems Inc. [GDLS] (Sterling Heights, Michigan) and American Rheinmetall Vehicles LLC (Sterling Heights, Michigan). The total award value for both contracts is approximately $1.6 billion.

XM-30 Preliminary Design Review (PDR)

Reportedly, GDLS and American Rheinmetall completed their PDR in August 2024, and development of physical prototypes was planned to begin after a CDR. According to Defense News,

[p]rototypes will take 18 to 20 months to construct after the critical design reviews wrap up. Once prototypes are delivered, the Army will move into a test and evaluation phase with both competitors before deciding on a winner in [FY]2027. The first vehicles are expected to be fielded in [FY]2029.

Milestone B Decision

In June 2025, the U.S. Army reportedly approved Milestone B for the XM-30 program, advancing it to the engineering manufacturing development phase after both competitors completed CDRs. In February 2026, Army leadership reportedly opted not to sign documentation finalizing the Milestone B decision and transition to a Major Capability Acquisition (MCA) pathway to avoid locking the service into a specific design or a slow acquisition path, effectively pausing formal program transition and prompting a reevaluation of the program’s approach.

XM-30 Milestone B Pause and a New Request for Information (RFI)

According to the February 2026 report, the then Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George and then Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll decided not to sign off on the Milestone B decision “to leave the door open to a major reworking of the XM-30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle program.” Reportedly, regarding the pause, an Army spokesman stated the following:

“We are actively assessing multiple, competing designs for the XM-30 to foster a truly competitive environment.… We continue to look for partners who can deliver cutting-edge solutions now, not decades from now.”

FY2027 XM-30 Budget Request

According to Army Budget documents, the Army is requesting $547 million in procurement funding for 19 prototype vehicles for evaluation. The Army notes that prime contractors have yet to be identified, but award decisions for the 19 vehicles will be based on contractor performance during testing and operational evaluations.

Fall 2026 XM-30 Testing

Reportedly, the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood in Texas is to be the first unit to receive new prototypes of the XM-30 this fall. Reportedly,

[t]he Army’s largest division will take on two platoons of the XM30, designed to replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and one platoon of M1E3 Abrams tanks by the end of the year. From there, soldiers will be “shooting, moving and communicating” at the National Training Center [NTC] at Fort Irwin, CA, through March [2027].

The Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) reportedly is to “work in conjunction with the division to monitor the assessments from 1st Cavalry soldiers, who will provide feedback to engineers for ‘minor adjustments.'”

First XM-30 Prototypes Delivered

Reportedly, GDLS delivered its first prototype, the Wolf, at the end of August 2026, and American Rheinmetall delivered its first prototype, known as the Lynx, on September 1, 2026, to support Fort Hood operational testing scheduled for fall 2026.

Change in XM-30 Acquisition Pathway

Reportedly, “because the Milestone B didn’t happen the way it had been anticipated previously,” the XM-30 program will now adopt an MTA rapid prototyping pathway. According to Army officials, “MTA’s help cut costs and timelines for new programs, allowing acquisition organizations develop and deliver high need capabilities to the Army faster than an MCA.” Under the XM-30 MTA pathway, down selection to a single vendor is expected in late spring or June 2027.

Potential Oversight Issues for Congress

Potential oversight issues could include the following:

New Army Leadership and the XM-30

With General George’s retirement in April 2026 and Secretary Driscoll’s reported resignation on August 31, 2026, the Army is presently without Senate-confirmed senior leadership. At some point in the future, a new Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army are likely to be nominated for confirmation. Once confirmed, a new Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff could have differing views on the requirements for a Bradley replacement, the current XM-30 program, and Army modernization priorities altogether. Once new Army leadership is confirmed, Congress might decide to seek clarification from the Army on its views on the future of the XM-30 program.

XM-30 Organic Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Capability

While the Army has stated that the XM-30 is to have an organic active protection system (APS) that can detect, track, and neutralize anti-tank threats by means of kinetic and passive countermeasures, it is not clear if the XM-30 also will have an organic C-UAS capability. Some have suggested that UAS, loitering munitions, and one-way attack drones could make armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) obsolete; others contend new technologies are needed to improve AFV survivability against UAS and other aerial systems. Congress might decide to examine the Army’s approach to providing organic protection to the XM-30 against aerial threats.

About the authors:

Andrew Feickert, Specialist in Military Ground Forces

Robert Holcombe, U.S. Army Fellow

Source: This article was published by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).