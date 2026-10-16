The New Logic Of Space Warfare – Analysis

By Manoj Joshi

Key Takeaways:

The United States has publicly acknowledged deploying on-orbit space control weapons, marking a shift as space becomes an independent domain of warfare while the Outer Space Treaty bars only nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Counterspace capabilities—ranging from kinetic interceptors and rendezvous-proximity operations to lasers, jamming, and cyber attacks—are being developed by at least 13 countries, with China emphasizing dual-use robotic systems and ground-focused disruption rather than direct satellite destruction.

Mega-constellations such as Starlink, which already account for roughly 70 percent of low-Earth-orbit satellites, are proving difficult to disable and are driving both technological competition and lawfare, underscoring that future contests will center on surveillance, electronic warfare, and denial of access rather than pure orbital destruction.

It was only in mid-September that the US disclosed that it had “on-orbit space control weapons”. The admission, made by Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, was hardly a surprise. Yet no nation had until then publicly acknowledged deploying weapons in orbit. Space is no longer merely a support domain for operations on the ground; it is a theatre of warfare in its own right.

Space plays a vital role in modern warfare. Space-based systems are used for intelligence, early warning, communications, and weapons guidance. Yet countries have been coy about outlining their capabilities relating to space warfare.

The Outer Space Treaty prohibits placing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in orbit. It is well known that such weapons would cripple satellites, friendly and adversary alike, well beyond the immediate vicinity of the blast. But the treaty neither prohibits nor limits conventional weapons.

The US has revealed little about the nature of its weapons in space. All the US Space Force would say was that they were “capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action.” It added that space control employs both kinetic and non-kinetic means, and that its operations comply with international law, including the Outer Space Treaty. It declined to say what the on-orbit systems actually are.

Space-based weapons broadly fall into four categories: nuclear weapons, directed-energy weapons, kinetic anti-satellite weapons, and platforms that can disrupt or disable satellites without destroying them, typically by moving close to them through what are known as rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO).

There are various ways of dealing with space threats. The best known is to knock out satellites with direct-ascent interceptors launched from the ground. The US, Russia, China, and India have all conducted such tests. But destructive tests of this kind can leave behind large amounts of debris that endanger all satellites, not just those of adversaries.

Other destructive means include ramming an adversary’s satellite with one’s own, disabling it with a robotic arm, or spraying chemicals on its optics and solar panels.

Then there are means that do not destroy the target, at least not necessarily, such as blinding a satellite with a laser or jamming it with electronic signals or high-power microwaves. Space warfare also includes ground-based jammers that disrupt satellite communications, and physical or cyber attacks on the ground infrastructure that operates satellites.

The US still leads in space capabilities, including the capacity to wage space-based warfare, but China is rapidly closing the gap, especially in deploying satellites for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

Space-based surveillance is a major goal for space powers. According to one report, more than 300 Chinese satellites surveyed ground activity during the 2023 Malabar naval exercise, which was held in the Sydney Harbour bay area from 11 to 21 August. An Australian company that tracks satellite activity counted over 3,000 overflights.

The Secure World Foundation’s 2026 Global Counterspace Capabilities report documents the continued development of counterspace capabilities by 13 countries. It notes a proliferation of research and development in this area, but finds that “only non-destructive counterspace capabilities are being used in active military conflicts.” The report also records rendezvous and proximity operations by several countries, including Russia, as well as cooperative RPOs conducted by the UK and France with the US.

China: Dual-Use by Design

A Secure World Foundation fact sheet notes that since 2008 China has conducted multiple tests of technologies for robotic RPO, to support the surveillance and inspection of other space objects in both low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO). Most of these missions appear to serve military or intelligence purposes, though there is little public acknowledgement of the same.

In 2022, China successfully used an RPO to remove a defunct satellite from orbit and has since reportedly demonstrated in-orbit satellite refuelling. Both the US and China have developed reusable robotic space planes for testing new technologies in orbit, and China’s has been used for RPO experiments. In September, China’s reusable space plane, the Shenlong, appears to have demonstrated a sophisticated sequence of orbital manoeuvres involving the repeated release, pursuit, and recapture of a small satellite. This repeated a similar sequence in June, when the same object was released and retrieved about three weeks later. Such capabilities are needed for satellite servicing, inspection, repair, refuelling, and debris removal. But they can also be used to interfere with, disable, or manipulate another spacecraft.

The Chinese don’t reveal much about their capabilities. But something can be gleaned from, for example, a recent test of the Yuxing-3 06, a commercial satellite that used a flexible robotic arm to simulate refuelling in space, something that has obvious commercial applications. Its developers say the aim is to enable complex, carefully controlled orbital manoeuvres for rendezvous and docking between two spacecraft. While such systems can be used for refuelling, they can also be used to disable adversary satellites.

Kristin Burke’s analysis of the PLA’s updated space operations textbook reveals important differences between the US and Chinese approaches. For one thing, the two mean different things by “space control.” The US idea is about dominating what happens in orbit, whereas China’s version is the ability to use space when and where it wants, for a limited period. To achieve this, China will enhance its surveillance of space, protect its own satellites, and hit the ground facilities that support adversary satellites rather than shooting the satellites down. The PLA Aerospace Force (ASF) is focused on the ground fight, not a space war: its job is to support the army, navy, and missile forces rather than fight battles in orbit. Attacking satellites in orbit is a relatively low priority. The bottom line is that striking ground targets and stopping missiles take precedence over activities that are visible in orbit.

In line with this was a Financial Times report, based on a damaging leak of US secret documents in April 2023, which said China was building cyber weapons to “seize control” of enemy satellites, rendering them ineffective for communications, weapons, or intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The capability, the report noted, was far more advanced than anything the Russians were using in Ukraine. Recall that Russia began its Ukraine campaign by hacking the US-based Viasat, an attack that disabled tens of thousands of satellite modems across Ukraine and Europe and primarily targeted the Ukrainian military.

China’s growing space capabilities were also revealed by the Shijian-31 satellite launched on June 16. The satellite’s highly elliptical orbit lets it sweep past every longitude and surveys the entire geostationary arc in about 23 days. Defence analysts view this as a significant advance in space domain awareness, because the GEO arc contains military, communications, and weather satellites. India has 31 satellites, such as the GSAT series and NavIC, within Shijian-31’s surveillance zone.

Starlink: Too Big to Jam

Starlink has proved to be a major disruptor in both space and counter-space. It has more than 10,000 satellites, which account for about 70 percent of all satellites in LEO. In 2025, China launched 371 satellites, while SpaceX launched 3,169 Starlink satellites. Starlink has proved its worth in providing high-speed communications to Ukraine’s military. Its capabilities give the US military a robust command and control network that can link US combat platforms.

There is no clear way to disable this mega-constellation, which offers low latency and is difficult to jam. Even if hundreds of its satellites were taken out, it could keep providing coverage. China is exploring a mix of lawfare and electronic warfare, including jamming the constellation in a limited area. The lawfare option is to book orbital slots and spectrum with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its own mega-constellations: at the end of 2025, Chinese operators filed plans for two constellations totalling almost 200,000 non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellites. Accompanying this was a complaint at the UN Security Council that SpaceX is “gobbling up” orbital resources.

The technical response ranges from jammers such as Russia’s Volna Kupol Garant, which can disrupt Starlink over an area of about 20 square kilometres, to the jamming of GPS, which Starlink terminals need for an accurate time signal and location. But Starlink’s new V5 terminals reportedly use Starlink’s own jam-resistant position, navigation, and timing (PNT) source instead.

Meanwhile, China is trying to develop its own technological capabilities to match SpaceX, and has already begun building its own versions of Starlink.

The Future: Seeing, Interfering, Controlling

A US Space Force projection of the future operating environment is that by 2040 the US government satellite fleet will number 30,246, up from 7,291 in 2025. Its assessment is that China will have 20,913 satellites, up from 1,871, and that Russia will be a distant third, with 1,488 satellites, up from 407 in 2025. In addition, the US and China are likely to have thousands of satellites owned by private companies such as Starlink.

From the point of view of space warfare, these capabilities will be built for orbital and electronic warfare, space-based sensing and targeting, satellite navigation, satellite communications, and missile warning, tracking, and defence.

But attention also needs to be paid to logistics. Space warfare could involve not just the physical destruction or disabling of satellites, but also attacks on their ground support infrastructure, including the destruction of launch facilities. In such circumstances, there is a need to be able to replace lost or disabled satellites rapidly, which means having satellite manufacturing as well as rapid-launch capability.

The significance of these developments is that the future contest in space is unlikely to resemble a conventional war fought entirely in orbit. It will be a competition involving surveillance, electronic warfare, cyber operations, satellite manoeuvring, missile warning, communications, and the ability to deny an adversary access to critical space-based systems. The most important weapons may therefore not be those that destroy satellites, but those that allow one side to see, interfere with, or control the space environment while preserving its own access to it. For India, this is the part of the emerging space competition that deserves the closest attention.

About the author: Manoj Joshi is a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.

Source: This article was published by Observer Research Foundation.