The Rhetoric Of Virtue – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

In Brazil’s polarized 2026 presidential contest between the Workers’ Party and the Liberal Party’s Flávio Bolsonaro, both sides invoke patriotism and anti-corruption language even as their records diverge.

While Lula’s convictions under Operation Car Wash were later annulled by the Supreme Court for judicial bias, recent investigations into Banco Master and the financing of a Bolsonaro-themed film, plus the January 8, 2023 attacks on government buildings, raise parallel questions about the consistency of the conservative camp’s moral claims.

The author argues that patriotic rhetoric functions as a strategy of virtue signaling that can mask contradictions with democratic institutions, shared liberty, and the public interest, requiring critical scrutiny rather than automatic acceptance.

The rhetoric of virtue has become a strategy in contemporary politics. In Brazil, political actors invoke love of country, national symbols, and collective identity, even when their conduct points in profoundly different directions.

This issue is particularly relevant in polarized societies, where political language can influence how citizens interpret events and decide whom to support.

This October, Brazil is experiencing the 2026 presidential contest, marked by a confrontation between two political forces with distinct orientations. On one side is the Workers’ Party (PT), a progressive party whose public policies emphasize social assistance programs and a commitment to reducing social inequalities; on the other is the Liberal Party (PL), a representative of Brazil’s conservative right.

The Liberal Party’s presidential candidate is Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. His economic outlook bears similarities to the policies advocated by Javier Milei in Argentina, particularly regarding the reduction of the size of government and public spending, which could mean an administration with a less extensive social assistance agenda.

The Bolsonaro family, as well as members of the Liberal Party, have long called themselves “patriots,” adopting anti-establishment and anti-corruption rhetoric, frequently associating corruption with the Workers’ Party, the party of Brazil’s current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The association of the Workers’ Party with corruption gained strength through investigations conducted under Operation Car Wash (Lava Jato). In that context, Lula was prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned. Subsequently, however, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court found that then-judge Sergio Moro had been biased in conducting the criminal proceedings concerning the Guarujá triplex apartment, in violation of the fundamental right to be tried by an impartial judge.

On that occasion, the Supreme Court identified circumstances that compromised the judge’s impartiality, including conduct incompatible with the necessary separation between the functions of prosecution and adjudication. The decisions issued by Moro in the proceedings were annulled, reaffirming that fighting corruption does not justify setting aside the fundamental guarantees of due process.

On the other hand, members of the political camp that presents itself as a defender of patriotism, morality, and integrity in public administration have also become subjects of investigations concerning suspected misuse of public resources for private purposes.

Recent investigations point to possible irregularities involving Banco Master, a Brazilian private financial institution, and the financing of Dark Horse, a film portraying the trajectory of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The case involves allegations of corruption, money laundering, and possible misuse of public resources. According to press reports, the Federal Police are investigating the origin and destination of funds connected to the film’s financing, as well as possible diversion of parliamentary budget amendments linked to entities associated with the film’s production company.

The inquiries also raise questions about financial transactions involving Banco Master, an institution implicated in broader investigations into financial irregularities.

The purpose is not to prejudge the guilt of those under investigation, but to observe the contradiction that may arise when political actors who base their public identity on defending morality and fighting corruption face questions about practices similar to those they condemn in their opponents.

Beyond this recent case, episodes following the 2022 presidential election raised serious questions about the relationship between members of the Bolsonaro movement and representative democracy and Brazilian institutions. Challenges to the election results and calls by certain political actors for foreign intervention in Brazil’s domestic affairs call into question the consistency between rhetoric defending the nation and respect for national sovereignty.

The invasion of the headquarters of Brazil’s three branches of government in Brasília on January 8, 2023, also deserves attention, including the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress, and the Supreme Federal Court. The destruction of works of art and public property represented an attack on democratic institutions and part of Brazil’s historical and cultural heritage.

Thus, certain forms of conduct observed in Brazilian politics appear incompatible with the concept of patriotism. Patriotic language and anti-corruption rhetoric can become a moral cover for choices that do not consistently uphold the principles invoked to justify them.

The first round of Brazil’s 2026 presidential election adds another dimension to this discussion: the investigations and allegations examined here did not prevent Flávio Bolsonaro from receiving substantial electoral support and advancing to the runoff.

A vote, in itself, does not demonstrate that a candidate’s supporters are indifferent to corruption. However, when individuals who call themselves patriots treat allegations against opponents as sufficient grounds to reject them, while minimizing comparable evidence against allies or seeking to shield them from the same scrutiny, a contradiction emerges between rhetoric and practice.

In pluralistic societies, love of country can sustain democratic coexistence only if it does not become an instrument for mobilizing passions against fellow citizens. A political group cannot establish its patriotism simply by repeating the word, displaying a flag, or claiming to speak for the nation.

Patriotism is a relationship with a political community, formed throughout history, and requires respect for shared liberty, democratic institutions, cultural heritage, and the public interest.

When a movement uses patriotic language while undermining these commitments, the problem goes beyond hypocrisy. It is a semantic displacement: a word historically associated with commitment to the community comes to function as an instrument for morally legitimizing political practices that may contradict the very values it represents.

It is in this context that the rhetoric of virtue emerges: the appropriation of morally respected values to confer an appearance of legitimacy on political discourse and conduct whose consistency with those same values must be subjected to critical scrutiny.

References

BBC News Brasil. (2026). Article on Banco Master and investigations into alleged financial irregularities. https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/articles/crr4jg9pveeo

BBC News Brasil. (2026). Article on the first round of Brazil’s 2026 presidential election. https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/articles/crq8nx1qq8j4o

Fundação Perseu Abramo. (2026, September 21). Grupo de Flávio Bolsonaro defende “modelo Milei” para o Brasil com privatizações e “revogaço” de leis [Flávio Bolsonaro’s political group advocates a Milei-style economic model for Brazil, including privatizations and sweeping regulatory repeals]. https://fpabramo.org.br/grupo-de-flavio-bolsonaro-defende-modelo-milei-para-o-brasil-com-privatizacoes-e-revogaco-de-leis/

Projeto Comprova. (2022, October 19). O que foi a Operação Lava Jato [What was Operation Car Wash?]. CNN Brasil. https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/nacional/o-que-foi-a-operacao-lava-jato/

Ricupero, B. (2024, January 8). O que foi o 8 de janeiro? [What was January 8?]. Jornal da USP, University of São Paulo. https://jornal.usp.br/artigos/o-que-foi-o-8-de-janeiro/

Supremo Tribunal Federal (Brazil). (2021). Supreme Court decision concerning the annulment of former President Lula’s convictions in Operation Car Wash. https://portal.stf.jus.br/noticias/verNoticiaDetalhe.asp?idConteudo=464261&ori=1

Supremo Tribunal Federal (Brazil). (2021, June 23). STF confirma suspeição de Sergio Moro na ação do triplex do Guarujá [Supreme Court confirms Sergio Moro’s lack of impartiality in the Guarujá triplex case]. https://portal.stf.jus.br/noticias/verNoticiaDetalhe.asp?idConteudo=468086&ori=1

Viroli, Maurizio. Por amor à pátria: um ensaio sobre patriotismo e nacionalismo [For Love of Country: An Essay on Patriotism and Nationalism]. São Paulo: Companhia das Letras, 1997.