Turkey: COP31 Host Curbs Environment Defenders, HRW Says

Key Takeaways:

Human Rights Watch reports that Turkish authorities are arbitrarily arresting and prosecuting environmental activists and protesters ahead of the country’s hosting of COP31, using tear gas, water cannons, fines, and dubious charges against nonviolent demonstrators.

Documented cases include long-running protests against coal mining in Muğla’s Akbelen forest and gold exploration in the eastern Black Sea region, with arrests of community members, lawyers, journalists, and even children and an 84-year-old woman, creating a chilling effect on expression and assembly.

The organization calls on Türkiye to address local environmental concerns rather than suppress dissent and urges COP31 participant states to speak out, noting that civil society participation is essential for the summit’s goals.

The authorities in Türkiye, the host of the upcoming 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), are arbitrarily arresting and prosecuting activists and others involved in environmental protests even as the summit nears, Human Rights Watch said today.

“With Türkiye about to host the annual UN climate change summit, its environmental crackdown is a salient reminder of its intolerance of dissent,” said Deniz Bayram, assistant Europe and Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Turkish authorities should listen to people’s concerns about the environmental impact of activities such as mining in their areas and address them, instead of arresting and prosecuting protesters.”

In August 2026, Human Rights Watch interviewed 23 people who had been at environmental protests and reviewed relevant media reports, documents, and judicial proceedings.

Human Rights Watch also documented the treatment of environmental protesters in two of the areas currently affected. Protests against coal mining in the Akbelen forest in Türkiye’s southwest Muğla province have been taking place since 2023, while gold mining exploration in the Perşembe Plateau and surrounding areas in the eastern Black Sea region has sparked protests throughout 2026. Authorities in both areas have forcibly dispersed nonviolent protesters, including by using tear gas, water cannons, and pepper spray. Police have arrested and fined protesters and intimidated local residents with arbitrary identity checks.

In September, Human Rights Watch wrote to the Interior Ministry, the Milas Chief Prosecution Office in Muğla, the Korgan Chief Prosecution Office in Ordu, and the Tirebolu Chief Prosecution Office in Giresun seeking further information and a response to the findings. None have responded at the time of writing.

Law enforcement and security forces have arrested community members, lawyers, and journalists at protests. Protesters face a variety of criminal charges and investigations on dubious allegations including illegal gathering, using violence to prevent a public official from carrying out their duty, trespassing, insulting public officials, and spreading false information. The authorities have also temporarily arrested at least two people who expressed support for the protests online.

In one instance, on July 29, the authorities arrested protesters in the eastern Black Sea area for up to eight hours without legal due process. Those arrested included two children and an 84-year-old woman.

Environmental defenders have also faced criminal charges, administrative fines, and other legal pressure for monitoring environmental harm or seeking to protect their land and environment.

In advance of a July NATO summit in Ankara, the authorities ordered the arrest of 225 people, ranging from political activists to nature conservation supporters, on suspicion of “membership in armed organizations.” Courts on June 25 and 26 placed 178 in pretrial detention and 34 under judicial control, without citing compelling evidence of criminal activity. Among those detained were 13 members of a nature conservation organization who were later released, along with 14 others who had been under house arrest.

The continuing criminal investigations and arrests of environmental protestors since 2023 have created a significant chilling effect on the rights to expression and assembly, protected under international human rights law and the Turkish constitution. Many have ended in decisions not to prosecute or acquittals, but investigations impose an immense burden on those targeted, as they last for years and require them to appear repeatedly before law enforcement agencies.

A 75-year-old woman in Denizli, in western Türkiye, was fined in May 2024 when she refused to allow two mining company staff access to her property in a protest against coal mining. She was accused of beating the staff members, allegations she strenuously denies. The decision is under appeal.

Police and gendarmes have prevented journalists and bystanders from filming environmental protests in the affected areas, in some cases using violence, and arrested and opened investigations against journalists covering the protests, media reported.

Human Rights Watch has previously raised concerns with Turkish authorities that its efforts to expand coal mining and coal-fired power capacity in Türkiye pose serious risks to public health, environmental protection, and the protection of other human rights.

The crackdown on environmental defenders is part of a wider attack on civic space in the country, Human Rights Watch said, including the detention of activists in Istanbul protesting an anti-LGBT crackdown on September 15, 2026. Some of them allege that they were ill-treated during the more than 24 hours they were arrested.

Civil society participation is important for holding states to account for their environmental policies, Human Rights Watch said. It is also essential in contexts where decisions made by the central government can have serious local environmental impact.

As host of COP31 in November, Türkiye has an obligation to facilitate the participation of civil society in the conference.

“The Turkish government has ignored environmental protections and turned on local people who are speaking out against environmental damage to their communities,” Bayram said. “States attending COP31 should speak out against Türkiye’s crackdown on environmental defenders and remind their hosts that civil society participation is critical to achieving COP goals.”