Zimbabwe’s Emerging Relevance In US–Africa Relations – Analysis

By Simba Ruwodo

Key Takeaways:

Zimbabwe is shifting its external engagement from a focus on sanctions, governance, and assistance toward economic diplomacy, using platforms such as the UN General Assembly to court U.S. and other investors in mining, tourism, and related sectors.

Harare is pursuing a diversification strategy that maintains ties with China, Russia, India, the Gulf, and Western partners simultaneously, leveraging its critical-mineral deposits—especially lithium and platinum-group metals—while seeking policy autonomy.

For Washington, Zimbabwe offers a test case of whether the United States can build a durable economic relationship with an African state that refuses exclusive alignment, requiring a broader conception of engagement centered on trade, investment, and supply-chain resilience rather than political conditionality alone.

(FPRI) — For much of the post-Cold War period, Zimbabwe has occupied an uneasy position in the foreign-policy calculations of the United States and its Western partners. Harare’s relationships with the West have often been viewed through the familiar lenses of sanctions, democratic governance, humanitarian assistance and political reform. Yet another set of considerations are increasingly shaping Zimbabwe’s external relations: investment, critical minerals, infrastructure, trade and economic diplomacy.

Recent developments suggest that Zimbabwe may be entering a different phase of its international engagement. During the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, President Emmerson Mnangagwa used the gathering both as a diplomatic platform and an opportunity to court American investors. A Zimbabwe Business Forum convened members of the Zimbabwean business community in the United States, while a separate meeting with US investors showcased opportunities in mining, tourism, financial services and other sectors.

These engagements indicate a broader shift in Zimbabwean foreign policy: Harare is increasingly using diplomacy as an instrument to advance its economic position. For Washington, the question is therefore no longer simply how to manage its political relationship with Harare. It is whether Zimbabwe’s evolving economic and geopolitical position warrants a broader conception of US engagement, one that places greater emphasis on economic diplomacy, trade and investment opportunities, and targeted cooperation in areas of shared interest, while recognizing the political complexities that continue to shape bilateral relations.

From Assistance to Economic Engagement

The timing is particularly notable. In September 2026, the United States announced that it would end funding for its health programs in Zimbabwe after negotiations over a proposed bilateral health memorandum of understanding collapsed. US Ambassador Pamela Tremont subsequently characterized the next phase of the relationship as moving beyond a focus on health and humanitarian assistance toward broader economic, trade, and investment opportunities. This represents more than a change in program funding. It potentially marks a shift in the architecture of the bilateral relationship. For decades, American engagement with Zimbabwe has incorporated a substantial assistance component. Economic engagement, by contrast, has remained comparatively constrained by political disagreements, sanctions, and perceptions of Zimbabwe as a difficult investment environment. A relationship increasingly organized around trade and investment would follow different rules

This new relationship would require Washington to view Zimbabwe not simply through the familiar lenses of political disagreement or development assistance, but as an economic actor operating within a rapidly changing African and global marketplace. Zimbabwe’s diplomatic behavior suggests that Harare is already thinking in these terms.

A Foreign Policy of Diversification

Zimbabwe’s approach has avoided choosing between Washington and Beijing. reflecting a broader tendency among African states to diversify external partnerships and navigate great-power competition in ways that preserve policy flexibility and advance national development priorities. Its foreign policy posture is better understood as one of diversification. China remains a major economic partner, with bilateral cooperation spanning mining, infrastructure development, and new energy value chains. Russia maintains political and strategic ties with Harare, while India has established a commercial and technological presence through investments in manufacturing and agro-processing, alongside cooperation in technical education and agricultural development. The United Arab Emirates is also an important economic partner, extending Zimbabwe’s trade links to Gulf markets. Meanwhile, the United States and the European Union remain significant partners in trade, development cooperation, and investment, despite long-standing political differences

For Zimbabwe, this environment creates room for diplomatic maneuvering. The principle might be described informally as “friends to all, enemies to none.” In practice, however, it is less about ideological neutrality than about maintaining relationships across competing centers of global power.

This approach is increasingly common across Africa. African governments have a wider range of external partners to choose from than they did during the immediate post-Cold War period. China, Russia, the Gulf states, India, Turkey, the European Union, and the United States each offer different combinations of capital, markets, technology, security cooperation, and diplomatic support.

As a result, African states increasingly have the option to hedge rather than align permanently with a single external power. FPRI’s recent analysis of US influence in Africa has already highlighted this broader environment, noting that Washington now operates alongside a growing range of alternative partners for African governments. Zimbabwe provides a particularly useful case through which to examine what this diversification means in practice.

Minerals, Markets and Strategic Economics

Zimbabwe’s mineral resources make the economic dimension of its external relationships particularly consequential. The country possesses significant deposits of lithium, platinum-group metals, gold and other minerals that are increasingly important to global industrial and technological supply chains. Yet mineral wealth alone does not translate into strategic economic value. Doing so raises central questions concerning investment, processing capacity, infrastructure, technology, financing and access to markets.

This is where Zimbabwe’s relationships with external powers become more complicated. Chinese companies have established a significant presence in Zimbabwe’s mining and infrastructure sectors. However, Harare is also trying to attract investment from American, European, Gulf, and other international investors.

The resulting competition need not be understood exclusively as a zero-sum game between China and the United States. Zimbabwe’s broader objective appears to be attracting capital and expertise from multiple partners while retaining as much policy autonomy as possible. For Washington, however, Zimbabwe’s deposits of critical minerals create a strategic dimension that extends beyond bilateral trade to broader strategic objectives and global competition for crucial resources. This makes Zimbabwe relevant to Washington not only as a potential source of critical minerals, but also as a partner in shaping more diversified and resilient supply chains at a time when access to these resources has become an important economic and strategic consideration.

The United States increasingly treats secure mineral supply chains as a component of economic and national security. Zimbabwe’s mineral potential therefore intersects with wider US concerns about supply-chain resilience and China’s dominance in global mineral markets.

But mineral diplomacy alone is unlikely to produce a durable bilateral relationship.

If Washington approaches Zimbabwe primarily as a source of strategic commodities, it risks reproducing the narrow transactional relationships that have complicated Western engagement with Africa elsewhere. A more sustainable approach would require connecting mineral interests to broader economic engagement, including investment, technology transfer, infrastructure, skills development, and opportunities for Zimbabwean participation in higher-value stages of production.

The UN as an Economic-Diplomatic Platform

The events surrounding UNGA 81 illustrate another important development. The United Nations General Assembly is traditionally associated with speeches, multilateral diplomacy, and international political negotiations. For Zimbabwe, however, the New York gathering also became an opportunity for economic diplomacy.

The Zimbabwe Business Forum and subsequent engagement with US investors demonstrate how diplomatic spaces have become platforms to facilitate commercial relationships. Zimbabwe’s objective went beyond improving its international image. It sought to hold the door open for foreign investors to participate in specific sectors, with mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, infrastructure, and financial services presented as areas of opportunity.

This is significant for US policy because American commercial engagement with Africa does not occur in a vacuum. As African governments increasingly use diplomatic platforms to solicit investment from a range of international partners, Washington’s influence will depend partly on whether American companies are able and willing to participate in these markets. In this environment, diplomacy becomes inseparable from commercial strategy.

What Does Zimbabwe’s Emerging Relevance Mean for Washington?

Zimbabwe is unlikely to become a central pillar of the United States’ Africa strategy. Its economic and geopolitical weight does not place it in the same category as South Africa, Nigeria, or Egypt.

Its significance lies elsewhere.

Zimbabwe offers a useful test of whether the United States can develop a durable relationship with an African state whose government does not intend to choose a single external partner. Zimbabwe offers a useful case study of the challenges and possibilities of US engagement with African states that seek to diversify their external partnerships while maintaining relationships with competing global powers.

Harare is unlikely to abandon its relationship with Beijing simply because it seeks closer economic ties with Washington, nor should Washington necessarily expect it to do so.

The more productive question is whether the United States can participate in Zimbabwe’s economic expansion without demanding exclusive alignment. This participation would require a different conception of influence. Rather than asking whether Zimbabwe is “with” or “against” Washington, policymakers might ask whether American engagement can create sufficient economic and diplomatic value for both countries to make the relationship mutually beneficial

That approach would also recognize an important reality of contemporary African diplomacy: partnerships are increasingly negotiated rather than assumed. For Zimbabwe, its diversification provides leverage. For the United States, it presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

The challenge is that Washington is no longer operating in an environment where African governments have limited alternatives. However, American companies, institutions and policymakers can still offer capital, technology, expertise, and market access that African governments value. Zimbabwe’s emerging relevance, therefore, may not lie in its ability to shape the direction of US Africa policy. Rather, it lies in what its changing foreign economic strategy reveals about the broader transformation of Africa itself.

African states are increasingly unwilling to define their international relationships through exclusive geopolitical alignment. Instead, they are seeking multiple partners, comparing competing offers, and attempting to translate diplomatic relationships into tangible economic gains.

Zimbabwe is one example of this wider transformation. For Washington, the question is whether it can engage this new Africa on terms that recognize African governments not simply as recipients of assistance or pawns in the global competition for influence, but as increasingly strategic economic actors capable of choosing among multiple partners.

If the United States is serious about maintaining long-term relevance in Africa, Zimbabwe may be a modest but instructive place to begin.

About the author: Simba Ruwodo is a Zimbabwean researcher and international relations honors graduate interested in the intersections of geopolitics, economics, and diplomacy.

Source: This article was published by FPRI