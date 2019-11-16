ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, November 17, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Bolivians protest. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Bolivians protest. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Social Issues World News 

Bolivians Stage Protest Rally Against Interim Government

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Thousands of Bolivians flooded the streets of La Paz on Thursday to stage protests against the new interim government that has taken power after a coup d’état against democratically elected president Evo Morales.

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the capital La Paz in support of Morales who has been granted asylum in Mexico after he was forced to step down under pressure from the military and political opponents on Tuesday.

They were demanding reinstatement of their left-wing leader, who was declared president for a fourth term in the election back in October, PressTV reported.

The opposition, however, rejected the outcome and claimed that there had been fraud in the election process.

That sparked violent street protests, which left three people dead and hundreds more wounded, in what the Morales government already called a coup bid.

On Wednesday, self proclaimed interim president Jeanine Anez appointed a new cabinet.

This brought crowds of demonstrators into the seat of government, La Paz, from the neighboring town of El Alto for the second day on Thursday, who were insisting that Morales’ departure was not a resignation but rather the product of a coup.

Protesters were waving multicolored “wiphala” indigenous flags, with many of them chanting “The time is now, civil war” and “Come back Evo!”

Angry demonstrators tore off corrugated sheets of metal and wooden planks from construction sites to use as weapons, and some set off sticks of dynamite.

This has raised concerns that the country is now on the brink of a civil war.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.