ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, November 16, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Saudi Arabia. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Business World News 

Five Saudi Officials Accused Of Corruption Sentenced To Jail, Fined SR9m

Arab News

By

Five officials accused of financial and administrative corruption in Saudi Arabia have been given a 32 year collective prison sentence by the Kingdom’s public prosecution office and were fined a total of SR9 million, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday. 

The prosecution found 300 items of evidence against the defendants and funds in their personal bank accounts were seized.

One of the officials was accused of receiving bribes, committing forgery, and exploiting his position to achieve personal favors. He was given a 12 year jail sentence and fined more than SR1 million.

Charges against the defendants included wasting public funds, unjust enrichment, and selling government property.



Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

