Five Saudi Officials Accused Of Corruption Sentenced To Jail, Fined SR9m

By Arab News

Five officials accused of financial and administrative corruption in Saudi Arabia have been given a 32 year collective prison sentence by the Kingdom’s public prosecution office and were fined a total of SR9 million, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The prosecution found 300 items of evidence against the defendants and funds in their personal bank accounts were seized.

One of the officials was accused of receiving bribes, committing forgery, and exploiting his position to achieve personal favors. He was given a 12 year jail sentence and fined more than SR1 million.

Charges against the defendants included wasting public funds, unjust enrichment, and selling government property.

