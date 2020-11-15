ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 16, 2020

UAE Approves 10-Year ‘Golden’ Visa Scheme

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The United Arab Emirates approved granting “golden” visas that allow for a 10-year residency for those who meet the criteria, Dubai’s ruler announced on Sunday. 

Holders of doctorate degrees and medical doctors are eligible, as well as computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

Families of top students will also be eligible to obtain the golden visa. 

The program was implemented so that talent remains in the UAE and continues “with us in the process of development and achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum tweeted.

