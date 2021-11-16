Head Of LUKOIL Visits Kazakhstan

By Eurasia Review

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Toka​yev met Tuesday with President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov in the city of Nur-Sultan. The parties discussed LUKOIL’s progress in projects in Kazakhstan and plans for the future cooperation.

During his business trip to Kazakhstan, Vagit Alekperov also had meetings with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliev, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas National Company Alik Aidarbayev and Chairman of the Management Board of KazTransGas Kairat Sharipbayev.

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Alik Aidarbayev signed principles agreement on Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar project, envisaging further negotiations between the two companies to determine detailed terms of the partnership in construction of the fields’ facilities.

LUKOIL’s team also participated in special events on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).