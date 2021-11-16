Israel Delays Entry Of Tourists Vaccinated With Russia’s Sputnik V

By PanARMENIAN

The Israeli Tourism Ministry announced Monday, November 15 that it will allow in tourists inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine beginning from December 1, instead of November 15 announced earlier.

Those inoculated with Sputnik V will be required to take a serological test to show the presence of antibodies, as per the original decision.

Israel began readmitting vaccinated tourists on November 1, but only those who had received vaccines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. They are not required to undergo a serological test.

Allowing visitors who received the Russian shot was a policy shift for Israel.

The decision to allow Russian tourists was announced after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Launched in August 2020 and proudly named after the world’s first satellite to symbolize Russia’s scientific prowess, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in some 70 countries, including Armenia.