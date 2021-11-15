Raisi Says Iran-Turkey Ties Influential In World Affairs

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for the expansion of relations with Turkey with the finalization of a roadmap to mutual cooperation, saying the ties between the two neighbors could affect the global equations considering their position.

In a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, held in Tehran on Monday, Raisi said closer cooperation between Iran and Turkey, the economic and trade ties in particular, would serve the interests of the two Muslim nations.

Calling for the finalization of a roadmap to mutual cooperation, the president said close interaction between the two neighbors would benefit regional peace and stability.

“Regional cooperation between the two countries must turn into cooperation in the international arena, as such interaction could be influential in the global equations considering the major position of the two countries,” Raisi added.

Iran maintains that regional countries are capable of resolving their problems without foreign interference, he added.

“The presence of outsiders has resulted in nothing but insecurity and tension among regional nations and governments, as twenty years of American presence in Afghanistan brought about nothing but homicide, bloodshed and destruction, and it became clear that the problems of Afghanistan could be resolved in the hands of its people and with the help of neighbors,” the Iranian president said.

Slamming the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group as a proxy of the US that commits crimes in different countries, Raisi said Tehran and Ankara can join hands in the war against terrorism and organized crimes.

For his part, Cavusoglu said Turkey seeks to expedite the enhancement of relations with Iran.

Turkey regards the new Iranian administration as a results-oriented government, he said, adding that Ankara is determined to promote cooperation with Tehran.

He also voiced Turkey’s readiness to initiate and broaden cooperation with Iran to strengthen stability and trade relations in the South Caucasus region.

Given the regional developments, Turkey is after cooperation with Iran in the fight against terrorism and in ensuring regional stability and tranquility, Cavusoglu stated.

The visiting Turkish foreign minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart before the meeting with Raisi.