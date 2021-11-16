ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Former US President Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2021. Photo Credit: Video screenshot

Trump Sells Washington Hotel For $375 Million

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Miami-based Trump Organization has sealed a deal to sell its Washington hotel lease for $375 million to CGI Merchant Group.

Under this planned sale, which is expected to be finalized in Q1 2022, ex-president Donald Trump’s name will be removed from the luxury property’s facade.

Back in 2016, Trump’s company, which bought a 60-year lease on the historic hotel, opened it to the public.

In other separate agreements struck with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Trump International Hotel will get rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.

