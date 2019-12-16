ISSN 2330-717X
File photo of Iran Navy. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

IRGC Navy Is Monitoring All Foreign Vessels In Persian Gulf

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri highlighted his forces’ powerful presence in the Persian Gulf and said all foreign vessels passing through the waters are closely monitored by the IRGC Navy.

“The IRGC Navy checks and monitors foreign vessels entering the Persian Gulf and questions them about their nationality, the type of the vessels, and their destination,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri told Tasnim.

All foreign vessels, including those belonging to the United States, have always been answerable to the IRGC Navy, the commander added.

He further emphasized that the monitoring of foreign vessels in the Persian Gulf is “an inalienable right” of the Islamic Republic.

“The Persian Gulf belongs to Iran and other littoral states and we have the right to question the vessels because the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz is located in Iran’s territorial waters,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated.

 In similar remarks in late October, the top commander highlighted the close watch the IRGC Navy is keeping on foreign vessels in the Persian Gulf waters, saying all vessels entering the Persian Gulf maritime routes are constantly monitored by Iran until they leave the region.



