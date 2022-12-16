Iran: Nationwide Uprising Begins Fourth Month With More Anti-Regime Protests – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Iran’s nationwide uprising is entering its fourth month on Thursday, marking 91 days of continued protests against the mullahs’ regime by people in cities, towns, and villages checkered across the country. Despite the fact that the mullahs’ regime and their entire security apparatus have gone the distance to silence and quell this movement, the Iranian people, regardless of the natural and expected ups and downs in their protests, are continuing unprecedented drive.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 580 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

On Wednesday, a group of cross-party British MPs and Peers held a conference announcing a joint initiative consolidating their recommendations to their government with the objective of supporting the Iranian people and their nationwide uprising for human rights, freedom, and democratic change in Iran.

The conference emphasized on the necessity for the international community to end the impunity enjoyed by regime leaders in Iran, recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense in the face of the regime’s barbaric executions and intense crackdown measures against peaceful demonstrations, and discuss the next steps for the United Kingdom to deliver on its promise of holding to account the mullahs and their crackdown machine for their deadly oppression against protesters and grave human rights violations. This follows a recent decision by the UN Human Rights Council to establish a new fact-finding mission to investigate the violent crackdown against protesters and demonstrators in Iran.

The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations General Assembly held a session on Wednesday during which its members voted to oust the mullahs’ regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

“The religious fascism ruling Iran has arrested, tortured, and executed thousands of female political prisoners in the past four decades, and in the past three months alone, during the uprising, it has killed at least 61 women and 70 children in the streets,” said Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi while welcoming the decision.

“It has threatened peace and tranquility in the region and the world and continuously violated international covenants, treaties, and laws. This illegitimate regime does not represent the people of Iran in any way and must be shunned by the international community and expelled from the United Nations and its various agencies, especially UNICEF. The case of human rights violations by this regime must be referred to the UN Security Council and the regime’s leaders must be prosecuted for more than 40 years of crimes against humanity and genocide,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

Consistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Iranian people demand the recognition of their right to defend themselves and to overthrow the ruling dictatorship, Madam Rajavi highlighted.

Early Wednesday morning local time, protesters in Firuzabad near Shiraz, a major city in south-central Iran, set ablaze a base of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij units. The Basij are utterly loathed in Iran as they are usually the first units deployed to quell popular protests across the country.

In similar measures, protesters torched a pro-regime propaganda poster in the city of Ramsar in northern Iran, attacked the local governor’s office in Shandiz in northern Iran using Molotov cocktails, and attacked a branch of the regime’s Islamic Development Organization in Izeh in southwest Iran.

In Tehran, locals gathered on Wednesday to mark the seventh day of Mohsen Shekari‘s execution by the mullahs’ regime and began chanting anti-regime slogans.

On Wednesday evening protesters in Tehran’s Narmak and Ekbatan districts took to the streets to chant anti-regime slogans and continuing the rallies against the mullahs. They were seen chanting:

“This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

“Death to Khamenei!”

“This is the last message: the entire regime is the target!”

“Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!”

“So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”

“We swear on the blood of our compatriots, including Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari!” and “Death to the child-killing regime!”

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published