Iran Says Detonating Aircraft Carriers With Ballistic Missiles A Main Strategy

By Tasnim News Agency

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said one of Iran’s main defense strategies is to destroy the hostile aircraft carriers and warships with long-range ballistic missiles.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military exercise on Saturday, Major General Hossein Salami said, “One of our main purposes in the defense policies and strategies is to be able to hit the enemy’s warships, including aircraft carriers and battlecruisers, with long-range ballistic missiles.”

While it is customary to destroy the mobile naval targets with low-speed cruise missiles, Iran can launch ballistic missiles from inland territories to hit targets in the ocean, the general said, hailing it as a great defense achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Major General Salami noted that the IRGC forces have practiced a ballistic missile operation at the war game to evaluate their defense tactics in action and be prepared to repeat the strike in real conditions if necessary.

Various classes of long-range ballistic missiles were launched in the final stage of the Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) drill on Saturday morning to detonate the hypothetical enemy’s warships from a distance of 1,800 kilometers.

In the final stage of the large-scale exercise in the Central Desert of Iran, the IRGC’s ballistic missiles hit locations in the northern areas of the Indian Ocean and southern parts of the Oman Sea.