Iran Insists JCPOA Talks Moving Forward

By Tasnim News Agency

A senior Iranian lawmaker said progress has been made in the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to Tasnim, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalalzadeh quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying in a recent meeting of the commission that the JCPOA talks are moving forward.

He said the Iranian team of negotiators has managed to resolve a series of ambiguities in the talks that had remained from the previous administration and has persuaded the other parties to agree on Tehran’s demands.

The agenda of Iran in the JCPOA talks is the termination of the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US, the MP noted, denouncing the European and American attempts at winning maximum concessions from Iran in the negotiations.

The eighth round of negotiations between Iran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 deal –Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany- began last week in the Austrian capital as sources close to the talks say the Iranian team insists on a long-term and reliable agreement, rejecting an interim one.

On Thursday, Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Baqeri and Enrique Mora, the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief and head of the Joint Commission of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as representatives of the three European signatories to the agreement held separate meetings.

Iranian reports suggest that the factual verification of the removal of US sanctions, which had been one of the main issues that the Western parties were opposed to, has been officially recognized and a discussion on the mechanisms of verification is still ongoing.