America’s Southern Border Is An Invasion And War Being Waged By Its Enemies – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The above title is self-evident – there can no longer be any question about it, especially as the news, data, and facts comes in from Customs and Border officers, southwestern state government leaders, local police officers, and especially private citizens from that ground zero, as well as the reverberations from all around the United States that peoples’ children, teenagers, siblings and friends are succumbing to fentanyl-laced recreational narcotics death, for absolutely no reason other than to kill them.

Other research indicates and traces this manufactured fentanyl directly to nation states and countries that are at war with America, either through economics and trade, or through downright traditional bullets, tanks, airplanes and guns.

Let there be no mistake, the United States of America is under a “boiling frog” attack, sort of like Pearl Harbor in slow motion, so that the People won’t wake up to it, until it is too late.

Perhaps that’s what the billions of dollars to Joe Biden and his family bought?

An end and a final destruction to the United States of America as we know it, and precision-guided by foreign born Cuban traitor DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas leading the charge, who might as well be the cigar-chomping Fidel Castro opening our gates just like he did with the Mariel criminal refugee crisis back in the 1980s, wherein Cuba emptied all of its jails of the most dangerous, crazy, violent and drug addicted prisoners and sent them to Florida on countless boats, kind of like a satanic version of Christopher Columbus’ Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria commissioned by Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand of Spain back in 1492.

All of the previously ignored “rednecks” and “racists” on the southern border have now been proven to be correct, and have been replaced in the public eye by latin immigration officers and police, as well as a recent visit down to the border by New York City Mayor Eric Adams just to demonstrate to the world (and the United Nations Human Rights Council) that this is NOT a racial issue, as they tried to pin on former President Donald Trump, or on Texas Governor Gregory Abbot or his faithful Attorney General Ken Paxton, but rather a race, color, religious and ethnically blind NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE.

People are dying, left and right, in the millions, from all walks of life, all races and religions, all sexes, and all “gender pronouns.”

Fentanyl and cartel automatic weapons and machetes do not discriminate, and are only concerned with amassing as much of the green backs of the United States to pump back into their 5 main cartel leaders ruling Mexico, but now splintering and branching out, sometimes calling themselves Michoacan, Knights Templar, La Familia, Tijuana, Jalisco New Generation, Beltran Leyva, Sinaloa, Medellin, Gulf, Los Zetas, and Juarez Cartel.

While the enemies of America both inside and out decry and defame Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene, she seems to be the only one who gets it – perhaps that’s why her enemies are so well funded – with coke money.

Whoever said “a little coke money don’t hurt nobody” was wrong about the American southern border, and Congresswoman Greene’s call for paramilitary retaliation, bombing, air raids, hit squads, even standing armies need to now be voted on and consented to by the American Congress and U.S. Senate immediately – but unfortunately 90% of those “elected leaders” are riding high and re-elected to office DIRECTLY BY THE MONEY COMING FROM THOSE CARTELS.

The American people, their children and families, are currently being held hostage while their elected leaders like Nancy Pelosi live behind gates communities and having more security than the most famous Hollywood celebrities, while the American people are totally naked and exposed, inundated daily by gang wars, cartel wars, getting shot in the streets, having their homes invaded and cars stolen as far north as Westchester County New York, where these “migrants” then immediately become the “foot soldiers” and “cheap labor” and “tips of the tentacles” of these various and violent Mexican drug cartels in terms of illicit narcotics and weapons distribution, murder, terrorism, crime and rape.

The American people need to demand that their Congress and Senate take immediate military action with the (hopeful) consent of the Executive Branch, otherwise this looks like it will result in a re-heated version of the Battle of the Alamo of 1836 or even the much greater Spanish-American War of 1898.

If America’s elected leaders don’t take the necessary military action that their citizenry demands, then they should not be surprised if those same American voters take matters into their own hands, with organized militia and enclaves, in order to defend their life, liberty and property, as only they know how.