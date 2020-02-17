Sen Graham Sends Letter To AG Barr Regarding ‘Spygate’ Probe – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

Adding on to the long list of moves made this week by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, the Senator has forwarded a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and the U.S. Justice Department requesting interviews with 17 current and former officials in the FBI and DOJ. Lindsey Graham intends to interview these individuals as part of his committee’s investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Russia-Trump investigation.

Although the officials in the letter are named only by title, Lindsey Graham says he plans to subpoena James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Sally Yates, and Andrew McCabe to testify.

In the letter he said:

“As you are aware, the committee is continuing to investigate matters related to the

Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s handling of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, including the application for, and renewals of, a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act [FISA] warrant on Carter Page,” adding that he will “be directly contacting former Department officials to schedule transcribed interviews.”

This announcement comes just days after Lindsey Graham promised to look into the origins of the Russia investigation, telling CBS “I’m going to get to the bottom of the FISA work process because it was an abuse of power of the Department of Justice, the FBI,” on Sunday.

“Half of the people behind the Russia investigation are going to jail,” he wrote.

