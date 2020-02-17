Syria Army Downs Five Drones Over Homs Oil Facility

By Tasnim News Agency

Syria’s military on Sunday hacked five combatant drones operating over the Homs oil refinery, using electronic-warfare specialists, a report said.

A major drone attack led by Takfiri militants was repelled in the central province after Syrian electronic-warfare specialists hacked and safely downed five unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the oil refinery in Homs, SANA reported.

In early February, foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants launched a drone strike against a gas field and a number of energy facilities in the country’s central province of Homs, causing fire and material damage.

The drones targeted al-Rayyan gas field, the Ebla gas plant, the South Central region gas factory and the Homs refinery.

The refinery in Homs is one of Syria’s two main refineries, covering most domestic demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other products.



Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.