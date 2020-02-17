ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

1 Business World News 

Syria Army Downs Five Drones Over Homs Oil Facility

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Syria’s military on Sunday hacked five combatant drones operating over the Homs oil refinery, using electronic-warfare specialists, a report said.

A major drone attack led by Takfiri militants was repelled in the central province after Syrian electronic-warfare specialists hacked and safely downed five unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the oil refinery in Homs, SANA reported.

In early February, foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants launched a drone strike against a gas field and a number of energy facilities in the country’s central province of Homs, causing fire and material damage.

The drones targeted al-Rayyan gas field, the Ebla gas plant, the South Central region gas factory and the Homs refinery.

The refinery in Homs is one of Syria’s two main refineries, covering most domestic demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other products.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.