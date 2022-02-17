ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 17, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

EU-Africa Summit (Photo supplied)

File photo of EU-Africa Summit (Photo supplied)
1 Africa Business Europe 

EU, African Leaders Meet To Define ‘Partnership’, Investment, Security Ties

EurActiv 0 Comments

By

(EurActiv) — European and African leaders come together for a long-delayed EU-Africa summit in Brussels on 17-18 February in an attempt to frame the two neighbouring continents’ partnership with a number of initiatives, agreements and investment pledges.

The EU will seek to increase its investment and influence in Africa, in the face of a growing Chinese presence there, and competition from the likes of Russia, the UK, Turkey and the United States.

In turn, it will try to agree on a more orderly security architecture in Africa, particularly in the wake of a series of recent military coups in Western Africa. Regulating migration will almost certainly feature high on the summit agenda as well.

The issue of COVID vaccines and waiving intellectual property rights on them, which would allow African states to produce their own versions, is among the most contentious subjects, with some African countries accusing the EU of hypocrisy and ‘vaccine nationalism’.

EU leaders may also hold a separate mini-summit, possibly over dinner, to discuss the growing tensions caused by the amassing of Russian troops around Ukraine’s borders, and the bloc’s possible response in case of a Russian military invasion.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

EurActiv

EurActiv publishes free, independent policy news and facilitates open policy debates in 12 languages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.