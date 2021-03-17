LUKOIL Increases Production At Imilorskoye Field In West Siberia

By Eurasia Review

LUKOIL said Wednesday that cumulative oil output at the Imilorskoye field in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District has exceeded five million tonnes since the start of its pilot commercial operation in 2014. In 2020, the field’s production increased by over 20%, when compared to the 2019 results.

The field is currently in active development and production drilling there continues. 117 production wells with the average daily yield of 17 tonnes were brought on stream in 2020. In total, over 300 oil wells and 29 multi-well pads are in service. Eight new hydrocarbons reservoirs have been discovered since 2015.

The field has all necessary oil transportation equipment. Over 250 km of pipelines and 160 km of motorways were constructed. The field support base features an administration and amenity complex, a mess hall and an accommodation facility. There is also a booster pump station with a separation unit that intakes and degasses the crude coming from the field to prepare it for further transportation.