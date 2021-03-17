Secretariat Of The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum To Hold Joint Technology-Oriented Sessions

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

After the first Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi, and within the framework of the joint declaration that was adopted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation created a Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. With hopes for a comprehensive and enduring collaboration on long-term programs, Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum has since then been networking for potential Russian, African and international organisations with the aim of effectively promoting Russia’s economic interests in Africa and to foster mutually beneficial cooperation with African countries.

On March 5, Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Roscongress Foundation, the RC-Investments Fund, and the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries held a series of meetings in Moscow. In attendance were also representatives of the Russian Investment Agency, which assisted in organizing the gathering. The meetings discussed opportunities for joint cooperation during international congress and exhibition events both in Russia and abroad.

Particularly, the parties discussed organizing joint events with the Secretariat of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum and holding joint technology-oriented sessions on the sidelines of second Russia–Africa Summit in 2022.

“We are ready to support the UN Technology Bank and assist in reaching out to relevant Russian science and technology organizations. The issues of information and communication technologies, health care, and food security, which are priorities for the Bank, are just as important for us. These questions regularly come up at meetings of the Councils under the Secretariat of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum. I am convinced that our cooperation will allow the Secretariat to work even more efficiently on these topics and help put the achievements of the UN Technology Bank into practice,” said Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large, and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum.

The Roscongress Foundation and the UN Technology Bank agreed to sign an agreement on cooperation in the near future and to establish a working group to further elaborate activities.

“The UN Technology Bank pays a great deal of attention to the development of science and technology in Africa. We are confident that as part of our comprehensive work on the preparation of the second Russia–Africa Summit in 2022, the Bank will become a reliable partner in organizing events dedicated to Russian-African scientific and technological cooperation,” said Alexandra Ogneva, Deputy CEO of the Roscongress Foundation, Head of the International and Regional Cooperation Directorate.

The UN Technology Bank is interested in a strategic partnership with the Russian Federation, given its current state of science, technology, and innovation. The 46 least developed countries of the world, which the UN Technology Bank supports, would benefit from this cooperation. Joint work would include exchange programs for innovation and research, state-of-the-art technology, and expertise in several scientific areas of mutual interest.

“It is important for us to continuously develop our partnerships network. We establish cooperation with organizations that can help and support least developed countries with their technological and innovative potential. I am sure that working in Russia and, in particular, at the events of the Roscongress Foundation will help us to use the country’s opportunities for the benefit of others,” said Joshua Setipa, Managing Director of the UN Technology Bank.

The UN Technology Bank’s planned strategic cooperation with Russia will also focus on implementing Russia’s new strategic programme in Africa, which President Vladimir Putin announced at the first Russia–Africa Summit in October 2019.

The United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries is a global organisation dedicated to enhancing the contribution of science, technology and innovation for sustainable development in the world’s Least Developed Countries (LDC).