Saudi Arabia: Princess Reema Sworn In As New Ambassador To US

By Arab News

By Noor Nugali

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan made diplomatic history on Tuesday when she was sworn in as Saudi ambassador to the US.

The princess took the oath of loyalty before King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, to become Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador.

“I swear by Almighty Allah to be faithful to my religion, to my king and my country; to never reveal any state secrets; to preserve the Kingdom’s interests and laws at home and abroad; and to perform my duty with sincerity, honesty and loyalty,” she said.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University. A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016.

Also sworn in on Tuesday were the new Saudi Ambassador to Austria, Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan; to Cameroon, Abdulilah Mohammed Al-Shuaibi; and to Cyprus, Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Sharif.

Prince Khaled bin Bandar, who attended the ceremony, later expressed his thanks and gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for appointing him the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK.