ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, April 17, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Saudi Arabia. Source: CIA World Factbook.

1 Social Issues 

Saudi Arabia: Education Ministry Says Students Of All Grades To Progress To Next Year

Saudi Arabia’s education ministry has decided that students of all grades will progress to the next year of their program of studies. 

A statement by the ministry said the grades of the first semester will be adopted for the second semester. This will be applied to students in the kindergarten, elementary, middle school and secondary levels. 

It said that teaching would continue as normal through distance-education tools until the end of their academic year.  

Students then will be progressed to the following year of their academic programs. 

For secondary level, students will be considered passed in all subjects in this semester without negatively affecting their average.



